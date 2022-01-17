GinniferGoodwin gave her Husband’s Sperm for a Friend

Ginnifer Gwin, 43, was interviewed by Sirius XM. “Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw”Thursday

Goodwin stated that she gave her husband’s sperm for a friend who was interested in having children.

Goodwin was married to Josh Dallas, a fellow actor, in April 2014. They have two children.

GinniferGoodwin offered Josh Dallas’s sperm to a friend who was interested in becoming a mother.

According to PeopleThe “Once Upon a Time”Star appeared on Sirius XM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw” on Thursday alongside her “Pivoting”Costars Eliza Coupe, Maggie Q.

Goodwin, 43 years old, stated that she was in favor of the arrangement during an interview.

“By the way, I offered his sperm to one of my best friends who was gonna be a single mom,”She stated, “People reported.” “And my husband and the best friend were the ones who were like, ‘This could lead to complications.’ And I was like, ‘I just feel like you need to procreate.'”

Goodwin said that she wanted to arrange it as she would love to be there. “more little Josh’s in the world.”

She continued: “The best friend and the husband were like, ‘Wow, that’s really sweet Ginny. Like what happens?’ And then they explained like all the logistics, and I was like, ‘Look, there’s turkey basters.’ It’s not like you’re not gonna be in the kid’s life. Like you’re in my best friend’s life.”

Insider asked Goodwin representatives for comment but they didn’t immediately respond.

People claimed that the couple were married in April 2014, after meeting on the ABC series. “Once Upon a Time.”Goodwin was Mary Margaret Blanchard/Snow White, and Dallas was David Nolan/Prince Charming.

They share two children, Oliver Finlay (aged 7), and Hugo Wilson (aged 5.

Goodwin, who discovered untold details about her ancestors via TLC’s last year, spoke out about the importance to know your family history. “Who Do You Think You Are?”

“It’s important for my son [Oliver] to know his history,”She shared her story People. “Life experiences become this patchwork, like a quilt that we wrap around us and our ancestors are very much a part of that. My great-grandparents didn’t get the Goodwin love, so I feel like it’s important for Oliver to somehow give them that love retroactively.”