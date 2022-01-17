Boris Johnson latest news: PM’s future on ‘death row’ plus new rules in force from TOMORROW & booster’s for under-18s

Boris Johnson latest news: PM’s future on ‘death row’ plus new rules in force from TOMORROW & booster’s for under-18s
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

The PM has been warned that he is in for the fight of his life as top Tories held emergency talks over when to bring his days in office to a swift end.

A Cabinet source said: “Boris is toast and deep down he knows that. He’s not stupid. He’ll be thinking long and hard about his way out now.

“He may reach the conclusion it is better to get out with a bit of dignity in his own time. Even if he wins a confidence vote, he’ll know that’s a step along the road towards the exit door.”

The isolation rules will be lowered to five days effective Monday. The new rules are confusing and anyone who isn’t able to be isolated will have to stay there for six days, not five.

From Monday, under-18’s can start booking their Covid booster jabs online.

Top-up doses will initially be available to 40,000 16 and 17-year-olds — as PM Boris Johnson prepares to drop Covid Plan B rules.

Read our covid live blog below for the latest news and updates…

Latest News

Previous articleGinniferGoodwin gave her Husband’s Sperm for a Friend
Next articleThe Best New Movies on HBO Max January 2022

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact