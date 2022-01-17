Boris Johnson latest news: PM’s future on ‘death row’ plus new rules in force from TOMORROW & booster’s for under-18s

The PM has been warned that he is in for the fight of his life as top Tories held emergency talks over when to bring his days in office to a swift end.

A Cabinet source said: “Boris is toast and deep down he knows that. He’s not stupid. He’ll be thinking long and hard about his way out now.

“He may reach the conclusion it is better to get out with a bit of dignity in his own time. Even if he wins a confidence vote, he’ll know that’s a step along the road towards the exit door.”

The isolation rules will be lowered to five days effective Monday. The new rules are confusing and anyone who isn’t able to be isolated will have to stay there for six days, not five.

From Monday, under-18’s can start booking their Covid booster jabs online.

Top-up doses will initially be available to 40,000 16 and 17-year-olds — as PM Boris Johnson prepares to drop Covid Plan B rules.

