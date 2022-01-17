Shrek’s Donkey Roasts A Universal Studios Guest for Wearing Minnie Mouse Ears into The Park

The magic of a theme park is the feeling that anything can happen. Whether you’re hurtling through the air on a gravity-defying ride or having a close encounter with one of your favorite film characters, these parks are designed to keep us on our toes. Now at Universal Studios, it looks like we won’t ever be able to let our guard down – because Shrek’s Donkey just unloaded on a guest he caught wearing Disney merchandise.

The next time you visit Universal Studios It is important to be cautious when approaching the facility. Shrek-themed Meet and Greet station – especially if you’re not prepared to swear your allegiance to the park. A video was posted to TikTok, Shrek’s Donkey can be heard ranting about a guest who had the audacity to wear Minnie Mouse ears in his presence. This is a hilarious moment.

Imagine being roast by an animatronic doesnkey in front of a crowd. The other guests who were wearing Disney merchandise probably felt relieved to not be raped by the animatronic donkey. Some might argue that Donkey went a little too hard on this guest – when he started to list out all of the Universal characters that had been disrespected, including the Minions, E.T., and Jurassic Park’s dinosaurs, it started to feel pretty personal. I guess now we know what can happen when you bring a competing theme park’s brand across enemy lines.

Part of what’s so funny about Donkey going off on this guest is that it was almost certainly improvised, but it sounds exactly like something Eddie Murphy’s iconic ShrekCharacter would say. It’s a reminder that even if you visit a theme park numerous times and think you’ve seen everything, there’s always a chance you’ll end up in the middle of an unforgettable moment.

Universal Studios and Disney are constantly competing in the theme park business. As a result, you won’t just find Universal taking shots at Disney within the park grounds. Universal Studios is known for trolling the House of Mouse all over Twitter. the retirement of the park’s trams To The cancellation of the Annual Pass program . Disney Parks has discovered that turnabout can be fair play. Shade is its own way The park is also right back.