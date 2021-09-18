Gillian Anderson hires assistant to block X-rated pics as male fans send rude snaps

Gillian Anderson hires assistant to block X-rated pics as male fans send rude snaps
Brandon Pitt
Gillian Anderson has revealed that she gets bombarded with X-rated snaps from male fans, so she’s had to hire an assistant to shield her from all of the rude photos.

The Sex Education star, 53, explained that she is constantly flooded with “d*** pics” thanks to her raunchy sex therapist role on the hit Netflix show.

Gillian, Emmy winner Gillian plays Dr Jean Milburn, who is the mother to shy teenager Otis.

Speaking to Central Recorder, Gillian said that her assistant is tasked with the rather unique job of screening the waves of explicit snaps from the men, so that she doesn’t have to see them herself.



gillian anderson
Sex Education star Gillian Anderson has hired an assistant to shield her from explicit snaps as she’s been bombarded with rude photos from men

She told Central Recorder: “I do have someone who goes through the stuff before I see it… including the, shall we say, d*** pics that I apparently get sent.

“I don’t have Instagram on my phone but sometimes I’ll be alerted to the fact there has been a slew of d*** pics. These people are quite shocking!”

Gillian has just returned to our screens as sex expert Dr Jean as the third season of Sex Education aired this week.

The actress admitted she almost didn’t reprise her role on the hit show for the sake of her three kids, who were left red-faced after a steamy clip from the show.



gillian anderson
The actress has been flooded with rude snaps from men since playing her raunchy sex therapist role in Sex Education

In a famous scene from the show, Dr Jean demonstrated how to pleasure a man using a courgette, but Gillian’s real-life kids were far from pleased with the video.

Gillian has Piper, her 26-year-old girl, with Clyde Klotz (a Canadian art director).

With her ex-beau Mark Griffiths, she has two sons, Oscar (14 years) and Felix (12 years).

After six years together, Mark and Gillian parted ways in 2012 when the X Files star was still with her.



gillian anderson
Gillian returned as Dr Jean in season 3 of the Netflix show, but she almost didn’t reprise her role due to her kids being embarrassed by her character’s steamy scene

For more of the latest showbiz news from the Central Recorder, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.

The critically-acclaimed star then went on a four-year relationship with Peter Morgan, the creator of The Crown. Gillian was the former prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s role in the drama about the royal family.

Gillian and Peter, the screenwriter, split last year, following Peter’s reported affair, with Jemima Khan (47).

Gillian and Peter briefly reunited after Peter’s alleged breakup with Jemima. However, Gillian seemed to hint that their romance ended in May.

Speaking to a watch magazine, Gillian suggested that they were no longer an item as she referred to Peter as “my boyfriend at the time”, the Daily Mail claimed.

