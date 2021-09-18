How does Hailey Bieber feel being Justin Bieber’s wife?

Speaking to Demi Lovato on “4D with Demi Lovato,” model Hailey Bieber revealed she has no issue being referred to as “Justin’s wife.”

“When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s blah, blah blah’s wife.’ It doesn’t bother me,” said the model. “It bothers me when people try to take it and flip it and be like, ‘People wouldn’t know who you were if you weren’t his wife.’ Because I disagree. I’m sorry, but I disagree … I have all my own work relationships, I do my own thing, I have my own job, I have my own money.”

Hailey’s model career has earned her deals with Adidas and BareMinerals, according to People. “When [Justin and I] split up and we didn’t talk for a very long time, I feel like I worked very hard to continue establishing who Hailey was and I still work to establish that.” Hailey Baldwin is part of the well-known Baldwin family and has worked to rebuild herself before and after marrying Bieber.