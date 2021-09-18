Woman Who Was Attacked by Alligator Opens up about the Harrowing Ordeal

Lindsay Bull managed to survive a sudden gator attack at her job in the zoo while suffering a ruptured tendon in her arm.

Lindsay Bull, an animal handler at the zoo, had a typical day as she fed Darth Gator, an 8.5-foot reptile. This was one of her regular tasks at work.

Bull had to jump inside the enclosure after the reptile grabbed her hand.

Lindsay Bull describes her experience with an alligator.

While children watched as a birthday party took place at Sales and Tails West Valley City Zoo, Bull endured the alligator death roll.

Many witnesses pointed out that Bull was immediately pulled into the alligator’s enclosure with its strength. Bull claimed that it was easier to live underwater and that he chose to wrestle with the alligator.

“My main objective at that point was to get into the enclosure with him so that I could freely roll at the same time,” Bull shared.

Lindsay Bull wrestles an alligator at a zoo.

NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCE

The zookeeper explained that by going with the alligator’s force, she could control any further damages. The bull was able to recall her gymnastics skills despite being nearly killed. She was able to twist herself around while being flipped on her back.

The bull was eventually able to pull out of the alligator cage with the help of a guest, Donnie Wiseman, who bravely pinned the alligator down. Another guest provided nursing care for Bull as soon as she was free.

Lindsay Bull, in the hospital during an interview.

This isn’t the first time that an 8-foot reptile decided to attack a human. Hilton Head Plantation recently reported an alligator pulled a case in which a woman was walking quietly with her dog.

A female neighbor noticed the commotion and attempted to rescue the woman out of the water. When she realized something was wrong, her husband came running to her aid with a shovel. The department of natural resources later euthanized the animal.

A second alligator attack was carried out along the Myakka River. This time, the wild animal tried unsuccessfully to wrestle a Tampa 25-year-old driver.

Warning: Some viewers might find the following footage disturbing. It is recommended that viewers exercise discretion.

The lucky survivor, Jeffrey Heim, thought a propeller hit him at first but suddenly, the alligator bit his head and arm, resulting in a skull fracture.

After being taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, he was treated for his injuries. Heim, a patron of marine life, said that he should have taken more precautions to avoid such accidents and was grateful to have survived.

Being attacked by an alligator is less likely to happen, but if it does occur, wildlife experts suggest the first thing do is run, and if it’s too late, fight back.