Sephora has the best self tanning product I’ve ever found for lazy girls. You don’t even have to rinse it off and it lasts 4-6 hours.

An influencer in the BEAUTY industry has revealed what her go-to self-tanner is for lazy girls.

You can buy it from Sephora.

2 Delanie is a beauty blogger who shared with us her favourite self-tanning products for lazy girls TikTok: @its.delaniee

Delanie (@its.delanieeOver 100,000 TikTok fans were notified of the product.

This blonde raved that this self-tanner was the best for lazy girls.

This one’s for girls, and boys may use self-tanner if they wish. We don’t judge.

She said that she was too lazy in the past year to use a tanning pad and apply tanning products, then wash it off.

The joke was: “Then, you need to wait another two days for you to be the perfect shade. Nope, that’s boring and old news.”

The lazy girl instead went to Sephora, and bought the Isle of Paradise Self Tanning ButterHer problem is quickly resolved for only $28.

The product is applied like body cream after a shower. It will give you a tan within 4-6 hours.

“Life-changing, run, don’t walk. Thank me later.”

Comments were used by many to express their views.

One commenter was swayed: “I put all my faith in yet another stranger I met on TikTok, and bought the tan instantly.”

Another person said, “Your tan is so nice that I am sold.”

A third person said, “I confirm that she is speaking the truth.”