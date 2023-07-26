GH Spoilers Wednesday, July 26: Suspicions, Confirmations, Expectations

General Hospital (GH), Wednesday 26th July, spoilers, updates and teasers reveal suspicions, confirms and expectations. Sam McCall, Kelly Monaco and Willow Corinthos ask for confirmations while Josslyn (Eden McCoy), Josslyn’s sister (Katelyn) is asking about the expectations.

General Hospital Spoilers – Suspicions

Dante Falconeri and Sam When they’re at home, he realizes that his wife has an inkling as to what is going to happen. The two of them don’t usually work on cases together, but this might be something about Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) who is Dante’s childhood friend. Sam was spying on him in The Savoy, where she recorded a meeting between Selina Wu and Lydia Look (Lydia Look), only to be surprised by Mac Scorpio.

He had sneaked up behind her, putting his hand on her shoulder and they talked about Cody and how Mac was holding off busting Selina’s poker game. However, the tone of Dante and Sam’s conversation seems to indicate this suspicion might be about something much more personal!

GH Spoilers – Confirmation

Willow, at the Quartermaine entrance gatehouse is talking with Michael Corinthos. (Chad Duell). She appears to want confirmation. She repeats to him, so he’s basically saying he’s been right all along. The visit by Nina Reeves, played by Cynthia Watros, was a success. She brought them some bad news regarding Sasha Gilmore. Michael is having a hard time getting past his negative opinions of Nina, although he’s promised to give her a chance because of Willow.

General Hospital Spoilers – Expectations

Josslyn arrives at Dex Heller’s (Evan Hofer), who stands shirtless outside the apartment. Josslyn, who is there to visit him, asks who he was expecting. With the job he’s been doing lately for Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) he has to be careful, he never knows who’s been watching.

Dex will brief Josslyn on his new responsibilities although he likely won’t go into detail. He’ll just say Sonny’s got him tailing someone and it’s related to his family.

GH Spoilers – Protection No Matter What

Meanwhile, back at Wyndemere Castle, Sonny’s been having an intense conversation with Ava Jerome (Maura West). Mason Gatlin is using her confessing that she killed Nikolas Cassidine (Adam Huss). It sounds like Sonny’s still there, and she’s explaining she was protecting Avery Jerome-Corinthos (Ava and Grace Scarola) when she threw that gargoyle at him. She hisses, she’ll do whatever she has to do to protect her!

General Hospital Spoilers – Taking Care Of Everything

Now that Sonny knows the whole story from Ava about Nikolas and Mason, he tells her he’s going to take care of everything. Mason may be treated in a similar way to how he handled Gordon Stevens, (Maurice Hall). Could this be Dex’s first trip to the pine barrens or will Sonny deal with it another way?

It sounds like Sonny’s going to rid them of one problem and make sure another is covered up. No one is aware that Mason was keeping Nikolas alive. Is he?

GH Spoilers – Angry Curtis Ashford

Curtis Ashford’s (Donnell Turner), angry and frustrated, continues his argument with Portia Robertson (Brook Kerr). They are arguing about their future plans. Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) told Portia Robinson that if she didn’t want to take care of him, or remodel his home, he would be let go. Portia continues to try to comfort him and assure him she won’t dump him, but as far as he’s concerned a crippled man isn’t a man. He angrily informs her there’s no way in hell that’s happening!

