The love of his lifetime was found through an old video of a young girl he had seen before meeting her in person.

Both individuals are born with different abilities and never imagined they could ever fall in love.

After they met her, the couple fell in loves, married and want to start a family together. This is despite popular opinion saying that this may not be a great idea.

The couple, who were born with neuroatypical disorders, never thought they’d be able meet someone who accepts them as they are. They certainly didn’t expect to fall in love and find the one. Six-instrument-playing pasta-lover Riley Emlen has Asperger syndrome, and Charlotte “Charlie” Fien has Down syndrome and Autism.

This couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary this July. The couple’s unconventional story of how they met was something neither expected. Emlen knew Fien was his one and only after watching her in a video.

He knew that he could never forget his beautiful wife. Emlen proposed to his beloved immediately after arriving in England (where Fien had been based at the time).

They have remained inseparable since then and are planning to become parents in the future. What they didn’t expect was the challenge that faced them. Public opposition that is unwarranted About their desire to begin a family.

Charlotte Fien’s and Riley Emlen’s Love Story – How the Match of Heaven was Made

Emlen recalls their lives together in an article about the interview This story is a good example. He tells the story of when he discovered his future spouse. A video called BrightVibes appeared on the man’s Facebook timeline. Emlen watched the video of a beautiful girl giving empowering speeches. Instantly captured by her beauty.

Emlen, recognizing the important message of Fien’s video, decided to post it on his personal feed. Although he admits that he did not communicate with Fien before six months had passed since he reposted the video.

Emlen shared that for years, he wondered whether or not he will ever meet his soulmate. This led him to question if and when he might ever be able to have a child.

Emlen thought Fien was too good for her to be true when they first met. Little did he realize that she knew his background before the pair had even begun speaking. Decides that she enjoyed what she sawFien, Fien’s friend, sent Emlen the request to be friends. This started a two-way discussion.

Conversations began amicably. Both items called each other their best friends, rather than calling themselves anything more. As the confident woman that she is Fien made the first move, putting Emlen in the hot seat Asking if she loved him more than just a friend in an informal way.

Emlen, wanting to be sure that Fien felt the same about her as he did, tossed the ball into Fien’s court. He asked her what she thought if she had romantic feelings towards him. Fien, who was staking out her claim on Emlen, assured Emlen that she would be thrilled. So, after two months of frequent communication, the couple began an official relationship..

After becoming engaged, they began to talk about getting married shortly after. Fien said that she was not nervous to take the next step with Emlen, and described it as nothing less than amazing. The two met up in person after upgrading their video chats. They had a wonderful week.

Emlen and Fien spent their first seven days together. Emlen then decided to go to England for another week and, on the last day of their stay, Emlen proposed to Fien. She was able to find the courage to ask him to marry her The Drummond Pub, Guilford. Emlen was elated when she heard the long-awaited word. You can say that., He was over-the-moon.

Fien is just as happy to be engaged to Emlen – the sweet, funny, wonderful, loving, generous man she has always loved. They have begun showering each other in the affectionate actions that they would expect of their spouse.

Love is defined by the two as always being in touch with each other. Emlen is a devoted husband Details of the deal are available here: Their love is:

It’s important to have a sense of togetherness, even if you are in separate places.

Fien says she She wants to spend her golden years with him because no one will take care of them better. The kindest and most sweet thing she loves about her husband is his ruggedly handsome looks. Emlen also loves the beauty, kindliness, travel affinity, and sweetness of his wife. He gets to return home every day to be with her.

In terms of their goals as a couple, both couples want to be successful in order to enjoy a beautiful home and to give a good life to their future kids. They are most excited to welcome children.

What Lies Ahead for the Happy Couple & What They Plan to Pursue Together Next

Fien says that they discuss children a lot. Emlen said that for many years, he had wondered whether he would ever have children. He wondered if he’d ever be able to have kids until he met Fien.

The two began talking about children after they met. Fien believes that a stable family is created when her husband learns how to keep a clean house and tidy up after their children.

Emlen was asked if Fien has helped him to feel better about himself. Emlen, on the topic You can also read about the importance of this in our article The following is a list of the most recent:

“Yeah. Yes, to a certain extent, as I used to feel bad about my appearance. I felt like…I had long hair, [and] She thinks that I look handsome and this makes me more confident to show who I am.”

The couple are most eager to become parents. No matter what others may think about the parenting ability of a parent. Emlen posted a status update about their relationship on Facebook, after they got married last year. Share This Article Please read the message below:

“[It’s important] Allowing people of diverse abilities into the world…[and] It is only fair that they…have children. You’re right. Have children. [and] In a couple of years, we plan to. Paraeducators spend up to 30 hours each week, during school, raising children.[and] Charlotte “has also worked with these people.”