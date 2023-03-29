GH Spoilers: Eileen Handed Victor The Ice Princess Necklace — Right?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Eileen Ashby (Heather Mazur) has delivered the Ice Princess necklace to Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) — or so he thinks. Eileen couldn’t wait to get out of Victor’s hotel room after hanging over the necklace, which seemed out of character for her in comparison to how she’s been acting lately — desperate to help him.

However, Victor stopped her and questioned why she was in a rush to take off. If he really wants to loop her in and make her a part of this, or is he onto her and making sure she sticks around in case things don’t work out like he thought they would?

General Hospital Spoilers — Victor Cassadine Wisens Up

Victor wasted no time sitting down to examine the necklace, and while Eileen wasn’t eager to stick around for the sake of her own life because he may realize it’s a fake, she’s also gaining important intel about what he wanted the necklace for.

As he examines the diamonds and rubies, Victor will quickly realize the coordinates in it do not work. The code he needs to unlock whatever he’s after isn’t there, and he will know right away that he’s been had.

GH Spoilers – Say Eileen Is Stuck

Eileen really didn’t want to be around for this part. She thought she may have had more time before Victor realized this wasn’t the real necklace. However, she’s stuck now and will have to explain herself. Victor may be inclined to suspect that Eileen is pulling his chain since she’s the one who delivered the necklace.

However, she may explain that someone else must be onto them because she pulled that necklace right from the evidence archives. Will he believe her, or will he make her pay?

General Hospital Spoilers — Robert Scorpio’s Call Saves the Day

Fortunately, the plan was always for Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) to call Eileen while she was with Victor, just to check in. If there was any reason to be worried, he would come to Eileen’s rescue. It may not be that easy though; when is it ever? If Eileen isn’t able to alert Robert that Victor is onto all of them, she may be compromised.

However, that doesn’t mean the entire plan is foiled. As long as Eileen keeps quiet about Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), and Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) still being alive, Victor won’t know who is behind the deception. Still, that may leave Eileen on the hook to pay for all of them. Stay tuned for more GH news and spoilers to see how this unfolds.