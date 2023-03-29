Rob Lowe’s Son John Owen Sparks Mixed Comments on Who He Looks Like in Pics for New Netflix Show

Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, and Rob Lowe were present at the Los Angeles premiere for Netflix’s Unstable, which was held at TUDUM Theater on March 23, 2023. This event took place in Hollywood, California.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

John Owen Lowe is reputed to look like Chad Lowe. Or are his looks more like his uncle and dad? Rob Lowe shared his post “Unstable,” which reveals the speculations of fans. Fans are also excited about the collaboration, one saying, “Looks amazing !!!”.”

Rob Lowe Thank you The New York Times, March 28, 2023. He posted the “spot-on” article about John Owen Lowe’s new Netflix series. One Instagram user commented, “Your son seems so much like your bro Chad,” and another countered that “Johnny (to my eyes) looks like Uncle Chad.”

His podcast “Literally!” was featured on his podcast. Rob Lowe with the Actor. The actor disclosed last year that Rob Lowe has collaborated with him. Brother and brother In a cool manner. Chad directed John Owen’s episode “9-1-1 Lone Star”. Although Chad is currently in the background, his brother said that he’d like to see him again in makeup.

John Owen has a close relationship with his dad, who helped him with sobriety

Johnny (as Sheryl Berkoff or Rob’s youngest) is also well-known. “ He “is forever grateful for the support of his parents,” who were there when he was most in need.

Johnny and Rob Lowe have a joke where Johnny Photoshops John Stamos’ face onto his father’s body.

The Stanford graduate was a self-medicator who used substances to deal with his anxiety before he became sober. In his youth, his father was also an addict and he got sober at 26.

Rob Lowe and Chad Lowe arrived at the 11th Hollywood Legacy Awards, at Esquire House in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills on November 1, 2008.Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

John Owen found the parents’ efforts to help him get sober initially “abrasive.” He thought they were drowning him by ramming his face against a rock. The young actor was able to freely express himself and his opinions once they allowed him. “ He was open to receive help.

“Finally, they did it. They said, “We love and we are afraid.” “

Johnny jokes with Rob Lowe over social media, where he photographs John Stamos’ face. The body. A few months ago, he sent his happy birthday wishes to his pop along with an image of the couple on a yacht where the actor from “Full House”, Rob covered his dad’s eyes. Rob said, “Never gets tired.”

This writer wrote Father’s Day 2020. his dad The caption to a family portrait was “one-of a kind” and included John Stamos’ mug. “That’s rich!” replied the “Grandfathered actor.” John Owens responded, “You are the man!”

Sign up for AmoMama Google News!