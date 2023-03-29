Star-Studded Cast for LeBron James’ “Shooting Stars”

Source: Getty Images D.M. Mar. Mar. ET

Nearly five years after it was first announced, the teaser trailer for LeBron James’ biopic Shooting Stars has been published. According to Variety, the Chris Robinson-directed film will be based on LeBron’s 2011 book of the same name. It took the film a while longer to find a home. Peacock It was recently revealed that the movie will be available on streaming in 2023.

Advertisement continues as an article

Fans have now been allowed to see the film, which features Academy Award nominee Rachel Winter. Stranger Things Caleb McLaughlin is the star. In a Premiere trailer released on March 27, LeBron can be heard narrating throughout the clip, which shares glimpses of the athlete’s rise to stardom. “People think they know my story, but this is our story,” LeBron exclaimed in the trailer.

As fans count down the moments until the film’s premiere, some may be wondering who will be among the cast. For all details about the stars-strength cast and the date of the movie’s premiere, keep reading.

Advertisement continues as an article

Marquis “Mookie” Cook as LeBron James

Former high school basketball star Marquis “Mookie” Cook is set to make his motion picture debut as LeBron in Shooting Stars. Marquis doesn’t have any acting credits under his belt, but his athletic performances have made him one of the country’s most sought-after players. According to Oregon LiveMarquis had 22 offers from U.S. athletic programs. According to the outlet, Marquis is the University of Oregon’s highest-ranked basketball recruit at 6-foot-7.

Advertisement continues as an article

Source: Getty Images

Caleb McLaughlin as Dru “Lil Dru” Joyce III

Per the film’s official synopsis, Shooting Stars will tell the story of how LeBron his friends became “the #1 high school team in the country.” Caleb McLaughlin from Stranger Things will play LeBron’s best friend Dru Joyce III. Dru is also the son of the high school basketball team’s coach. Caleb is also set to star in Netflix’s Demon House and Clarence’s BookThese are premiering in this year’s edition of

Advertisement continues as an article

Avery Wills Jr. Is Willie McGee

Avery Wills Jr. was a well-known actor who played Ricky on the AppleTV+ series. SwaggerWillie McGee, Avery’s teammate. Avery has an ongoing role on the Sports Drama Series, however his character in Shooting Stars He’ll be in the spotlight more often.

Advertisement continues as an article

Sterling “Scoot” Henderson is Romeo Travis

The anticipated number 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Sterling “Scoot” Henderson, will star as teammate, Romeo Travis. Shooting Stars appears to be Sterling’s first major acting attempt, but the Georgia native is no stranger to the basketball court. He is currently playing for the NBA G League, Ignite. But he explained that recently to NBA that he is “ready” to take the next step in his basketball career.

Advertisement continues as an article

Source: Getty Images

Khalil Everage and Sian Cotton

Khalil Everage has been cast to play St. Vincent–St. Mary’s high school athlete, Sian Cotton. In 2019, Khalil made his big film debut, starring with Anthony Anderson in the Netflix movie. Beats. He also appears in Cobra Kai Chi.

Advertisement continues as an article

Source: Getty Images

Wood Harris is Dru Joyce II

Wood Harris is best known as Avon Barksdale, a role he played in The Wire will star as the team’s coach, Dru Joyce II. Dru served as the assistant coach for LeBron’s team and was also a mentor to the championship-winning athlete. In addition to his work as a no-nonsense drug lord on the hit HBO show, Wood is commonly associated with his role in the 2000’s blockbuster Recall the TitansThe film stars Academy Award nominee Denzel Washington.

Advertisement continues as an article

What’s the release date for Peacock’s ‘Shooting Stars’?