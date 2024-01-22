Get the Inside Scoop: Release Date, Cast, and More Revealed!

“Is Season 10 of ‘Southern Charm’ on the Way? Here’s What We Know So Far!”

Season 10 of ‘Southern Charm’ has not yet been announced.

As of this writing, Bravo has not officially greenlit Season 10 of Southern Charm. However, there’s no need to jump to conclusions because there’s no official cancellation notice either.

Looking back, Bravo announced Season 9 in August 2023, with the premiere airing a month later. Considering this, it’s reasonable to speculate a similar timeline for a potential Season 10, especially since the cast typically starts filming months before the official announcement.

It’s worth mentioning that Southern Charm premiered its first season on March 3, 2014, and with the 10th anniversary approaching, the anticipation is building. Given the show’s status as one of the network’s most popular reality shows, it seems likely that an official renewal might just be around the corner.

Who’s Making a Fabulous Comeback in Season 10 of ‘Southern Charm’?

While Bravo is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with no official announcement for Season 10 of Southern Charm, the mystery of the cast adds to the suspense.

The lineup remains a mystery, but it wouldn’t be surprising to catch glimpses of some familiar faces, including Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Leva Bonaparte, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green, Olivia Flowers, Rod Razavi, Rodrigo Reyes, and Jarrett “JT” Thomas.

During a panel for the reality series at BravoCon 2023, longtime cast member Craig Conover expressed his desire to bring back former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis full-time in future seasons.

“We would love for her to come back. I think the door is always open,” Craig said, per Deadline. “I think she’s working on herself and has a lot of work that she has to do before she comes back, but I hope she’s doing well.”

Addressing the audience, he conveyed Kathryn’s strong urge to be part of the experience: “She wished she was here with all of you more than anything,” Craig revealed.

Looking ahead optimistically, Craig outlined their goal for 2024, saying, “Our goal is for next year that she comes back and gets to see you guys.”