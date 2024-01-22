The Young And The Restless January 22 Spoilers: Top 3 Must-See Moments Revealed!

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: 3 Must-See Moments For The Week Of January 22

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Highlights

Fans can expect Diane Jenkins-Abbott (Susan Walters) to push Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott). Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) leans on Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic). Meanwhile, Victoria and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) disagree about Claire Grace’s (Hayley Erin) place in the family.

Y&R Spoilers – Jack Abbott’s Recovery Assistance

Y&R spoilers for the week of January 22 reveal that one must-see moment centers on Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey E. Bregman) went to Jack after Nikki’s latest relapse. Once Lauren informed Jack that Seth (Brian Gaskill) was drinking again, the Abbott patriarch agreed to speak with Nikki. Jack told Diane what was going on with Nikki because marriages don’t work well with secrets. Jack also knows the history between Diane and Nikki. Jack even went as far as to confess his own history with addiction. Diane really didn’t seem to have any empathy toward Nikki at all. In fact, Diane didn’t seem to comprehend the seriousness of the situation or why Jack felt so compelled to help.

Y&R Spoilers – Diane Jenkins-Abbott Instigates

During the week of January 22, Diane will push Nikki’s buttons. Considering that Diane knows Nikki is struggling with her sobriety, it’s a cruel act. If Diane isn’t careful, it could cost her Jack and everything else, too.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Nate Hastings’ Support

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 22 reveal that another must-see moment features Victoria and Nate. Even though they are no longer a couple, Victoria will lean on Nate. Victoria wants support and someone who understands. Victoria has opened up to Nikki and Victor. However, because of Claire’s sins, Victor and Nikki are extremely guarded.

Y&R Spoilers – Week Of January 22

Fans will also see Victor and Victoria argue about Claire's place within the family. Meanwhile, Abby Newman-Abbott (Melissa Ordway) takes aim at a new endeavor. Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) shares a secret with Nate. Also, Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) makes an admission to Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). Does this have something to do with Chance's feelings for Summer Newman (Allison Lanier)? Meanwhile, Summer and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) begin a new chapter. As for Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case), she points Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) in the right direction.