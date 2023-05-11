Tess Daly, a sleep specialist and a footballer herself, is doing it all wrong. Here’s what Harry Styles & Wayne Rooney do to get the right amount of rest.

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

STRICTLY star Tess Daly has revealed her top tip for a good night’s sleep – taping her mouth shut.

Sleepless nights are linked to heart attacks and strokes, according to experts.

Tess Daly revealed her top tip for a good night’s sleep – taping her mouth shut

7

Tess Daly revealed her top tip for a good night’s sleep – taping her mouth shutCredit: Instagram

What can you do to combat not enough sleep?

Find out how stars get into the Land of Nod.

And sleep expert James Wilson –  founder of kipmate.com – tells us if their approaches really work.

Tess Daly – Mouth tape

FANS were shocked by Tess’s Instagram post showing her mouth taped up.

Tess, 54, wrote: “I know this might look crazy but there’s method to my madness – it’s mouth-taping!

Tess wrote: 'I know this might look crazy but there’s method to my madness – it’s mouth-taping'

7

Tess wrote: ‘I know this might look crazy but there’s method to my madness – it’s mouth-taping’Credit: Instagram

“A method that helps nose breathing, for a deeper, more restful sleep.”

JAMES says: “Breathing through your nose is good for health generally but if you have nasal congestion speak to a health professional first.”

Harry Styles – Meditation

HARRY credits meditation with getting a good night’s kip.

The Watermelon Sugar singer, 29, said: “Sleep and meditation are a huge part of my routine, whether I’m at home, in the studio or out on the road.”

Harry Styles credits meditation with getting a good night’s kip

7

Harry Styles credits meditation with getting a good night’s kipTwitter

JAMES says: “Meditation is great before bed.

“To fall asleep you need to drop your heart rate and be relaxed, and this is a good way to make this happen.”

Kim Cattrall: CBT

The Sex and the City actress was so afflicted with insomnia that in 2015, she gave up her role in a West End production.

Kim, 66, has since undergone cognitive behavioural therapy – which challenges negative thoughts – to tackle her disorder.

Kim Cattrall suffered insomnia so badly that she had to give up a role in a West End play

7

Kim Cattrall had such bad insomnia, she was forced to quit a West End role.Credit: Getty

JAMES says: “CBT is the gold standard when it comes to treating behavioural sleep issues.

“It encourages a healthy relationship with sleep.”

Wayne Rooney: Hairdryer

Wayne Rooney revealed when he struggles to sleep he turns on a vacuum

7

Wayne Rooney revealed that when he has trouble sleeping, he uses a vacuum cleaner.Rex

THE ex-Man United player, 37, revealed in his 2007 autobiography that when he struggles to sleep, he turns on a vacuum, or wife Coleen’s hairdryer.

He wrote: “I’ve ruined so many hairdryers. She hates it.”

JAMES says: “Wayne is not alone in using noise – many are turning to it to help, as it can heal the body’s alarm system.”

Ellie Goulding : Ellie Goulding – Exercise

SINGER Ellie, 37, cancelled a section of her European tour in 2016 after ­suffering exhaustion, and friends said she had severe insomnia.

Sources added she aimed to get on top of the problem with “exercise and natural remedies”.

Ellie Goulding cancelled a section of her European tour in 2016 after ­suffering exhaustion

7

Ellie Goulding cancelled a section of her European tour in 2016 after ­suffering exhaustionCredit: Getty

JAMES says: “Exercise is great but it can keep you up if you do it too close to bedtime because it releases cortisol, a stress hormone.”

Seann Walsh: Colour trick

THE comic, 37, shared his sleep trick on I’m A Celebrity last year.

Barry Morphew is 'holding on to hope' missing wife Suzanne will be found
Live updates from Google i/o event as company releases first foldable phone

Seann told the campers that they could watch themselves move by closing their eyes, visualizing colours and watching them.

Seann Walsh shared his sleep trick on I’m A Celebrity last year

7

Seann Walsh shared his sleep trick on I’m A Celebrity last yearRex

JAMES says: “Controlling the colours in your mind and slowing them down can cause the heart rate to drop, bringing on sleep.”

Latest News

Previous article
Robert De Niro is a father again at the age of 79

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact