Tess Daly, a sleep specialist and a footballer herself, is doing it all wrong. Here’s what Harry Styles & Wayne Rooney do to get the right amount of rest.

STRICTLY star Tess Daly has revealed her top tip for a good night’s sleep – taping her mouth shut.
Sleepless nights are linked to heart attacks and strokes, according to experts.
What can you do to combat not enough sleep?
Find out how stars get into the Land of Nod.
And sleep expert James Wilson – founder of kipmate.com – tells us if their approaches really work.
Tess Daly – Mouth tape
FANS were shocked by Tess’s Instagram post showing her mouth taped up.
Tess, 54, wrote: “I know this might look crazy but there’s method to my madness – it’s mouth-taping!
“A method that helps nose breathing, for a deeper, more restful sleep.”
JAMES says: “Breathing through your nose is good for health generally but if you have nasal congestion speak to a health professional first.”
Harry Styles – Meditation
HARRY credits meditation with getting a good night’s kip.
The Watermelon Sugar singer, 29, said: “Sleep and meditation are a huge part of my routine, whether I’m at home, in the studio or out on the road.”
JAMES says: “Meditation is great before bed.
“To fall asleep you need to drop your heart rate and be relaxed, and this is a good way to make this happen.”
Kim Cattrall: CBT
The Sex and the City actress was so afflicted with insomnia that in 2015, she gave up her role in a West End production.
Kim, 66, has since undergone cognitive behavioural therapy – which challenges negative thoughts – to tackle her disorder.
JAMES says: “CBT is the gold standard when it comes to treating behavioural sleep issues.
“It encourages a healthy relationship with sleep.”
Wayne Rooney: Hairdryer
THE ex-Man United player, 37, revealed in his 2007 autobiography that when he struggles to sleep, he turns on a vacuum, or wife Coleen’s hairdryer.
He wrote: “I’ve ruined so many hairdryers. She hates it.”
JAMES says: “Wayne is not alone in using noise – many are turning to it to help, as it can heal the body’s alarm system.”
Ellie Goulding : Ellie Goulding – Exercise
SINGER Ellie, 37, cancelled a section of her European tour in 2016 after suffering exhaustion, and friends said she had severe insomnia.
Sources added she aimed to get on top of the problem with “exercise and natural remedies”.
JAMES says: “Exercise is great but it can keep you up if you do it too close to bedtime because it releases cortisol, a stress hormone.”
Seann Walsh: Colour trick
THE comic, 37, shared his sleep trick on I’m A Celebrity last year.
Seann told the campers that they could watch themselves move by closing their eyes, visualizing colours and watching them.
JAMES says: “Controlling the colours in your mind and slowing them down can cause the heart rate to drop, bringing on sleep.”