Tess Daly, a sleep specialist and a footballer herself, is doing it all wrong. Here’s what Harry Styles & Wayne Rooney do to get the right amount of rest.

STRICTLY star Tess Daly has revealed her top tip for a good night’s sleep – taping her mouth shut.

Sleepless nights are linked to heart attacks and strokes, according to experts.

What can you do to combat not enough sleep?

And sleep expert James Wilson – founder of kipmate.com – tells us if their approaches really work.

Tess Daly – Mouth tape

FANS were shocked by Tess’s Instagram post showing her mouth taped up.

Tess, 54, wrote: “I know this might look crazy but there’s method to my madness – it’s mouth-taping!

“A method that helps nose breathing, for a deeper, more restful sleep.”

JAMES says: “Breathing through your nose is good for health generally but if you have nasal congestion speak to a health professional first.”

Harry Styles – Meditation

HARRY credits meditation with getting a good night’s kip.

The Watermelon Sugar singer, 29, said: “Sleep and meditation are a huge part of my routine, whether I’m at home, in the studio or out on the road.”

JAMES says: “Meditation is great before bed.

“To fall asleep you need to drop your heart rate and be relaxed, and this is a good way to make this happen.”

Kim Cattrall: CBT

The Sex and the City actress was so afflicted with insomnia that in 2015, she gave up her role in a West End production.

Kim, 66, has since undergone cognitive behavioural therapy – which challenges negative thoughts – to tackle her disorder.

JAMES says: “CBT is the gold standard when it comes to treating behavioural sleep issues.

“It encourages a healthy relationship with sleep.”

Wayne Rooney: Hairdryer

THE ex-Man United player, 37, revealed in his 2007 autobiography that when he struggles to sleep, he turns on a vacuum, or wife Coleen’s hairdryer.

He wrote: “I’ve ruined so many hairdryers. She hates it.”

JAMES says: “Wayne is not alone in using noise – many are turning to it to help, as it can heal the body’s alarm system.”

Ellie Goulding : Ellie Goulding – Exercise

SINGER Ellie, 37, cancelled a section of her European tour in 2016 after ­suffering exhaustion, and friends said she had severe insomnia.

Sources added she aimed to get on top of the problem with “exercise and natural remedies”.

JAMES says: “Exercise is great but it can keep you up if you do it too close to bedtime because it releases cortisol, a stress hormone.”

Seann Walsh: Colour trick

THE comic, 37, shared his sleep trick on I’m A Celebrity last year.

Seann told the campers that they could watch themselves move by closing their eyes, visualizing colours and watching them.

JAMES says: “Controlling the colours in your mind and slowing them down can cause the heart rate to drop, bringing on sleep.”