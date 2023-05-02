When flying with friends, the passenger reveals the “big red flag” but all are saying the exact same thing

One traveler has shared the “instant warning sign” that she watches for while flying with her friend – and everyone agrees.

Charlotte Thompson of Melbourne in Australia shared a TikTok video with her friends about her odd hangups on airplanes.

Charlotte, frequent traveler Charlotte revealed the 'instant red-flag' she uses on planes

Everyone is saying that the video of hers has been a hit.

The frequent flyer uploaded photos showing her with a friend browsing the film options on board together. The two chose the action adventure comedy The Lost City, set for release in 2022.

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and other stars were in the movie.

Charlotte says: “If you do not follow this rule, it is an instant red flag. Travel rules are not made by me.

The benefits of viewing the same movie with your traveling companion were a hotly debated topic.

Nicky: “My child watched The Grinch 13 hours straight. No thanks.”

Jamie: “My screen will always be the flight tracker.”

Nick stated: “Watching The Lost City is the real red flag.”

All agreed that Charlotte’s short video had a small but annoying detail.

Ada commented: “It’s a shame that they aren’t quite in sync, but almost.”

Alex: “I could not handle the slight out-of-sync.”

Some people have suggested a way to fix the discord between the screens.

Samantha replied: “Just to make sure it’s in sync, Emirates offers a service whereby you can easily share the screen with your neighbor.”

Charlotte accepted the criticism with grace and said: “I didn’t know.” This sounded funny, but I honestly didn’t.

