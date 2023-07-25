Gareth Gates shows off his stunning body as he goes shirtless on Ibiza.

GARETH GATES looked a million miles away from his Pop Idol years as he showed off his buff figure in Ibiza.

After revealing that he has a new girl, the singer revealed his six-pack in an unclothed photo.

2 Gareth Gates chilling out at Jacaranda Lounge, Ibiza. BackGrid

2 Gareth rose to fame in 2001 on Pop Idol Rex

The Pop Idol star, 39, took to his Instagram and shared a video taken by fellow Brit singer MNEK, who captured Gareth performing at Jacaranda Lounge in Ibiza.

It appears that he is just a boxer, but he’s actually humming his old hits.

Gareth is pictured in another photo taken at the event, displaying his gym-buffed body.

He and his DJ ex Chloe called it a day in November following a three year romance.

He has now grown close to brunette beauty Allana, who is currently appearing in the West End production of Grease.

She’s also appeared in other pantomimes and theatre productions throughout the UK.

Allana revealed their blossoming romance in a beautiful photo she posted in May. She was pictured posing with a handsome man in a “happy location” holding his hand.

Gareth’s spokesperson responded when Central Recorder asked him for comment. “Allana and Gareth have enjoyed several dates since meeting last year in Panto, where they both appeared in Jack and the Beanstalk.

Gareth’s new romance comes months after it was revealed that he had split from long term partner Chloe.

They dated each other for more than two and a half years, before calling off their relationship in November of last year.

Central Recorder was the first to reveal their split at that time. The pair had also stopped following one another on instagram.

Chloe later deleted all images of Gareth from her social media account.

Central Recorder reported that a source said: “The problem was obvious for a long time. Gareth had not commented or liked any of Chloe’s images since 11 November.

The couple has decided to call it quits with Christmas fast approaching and are looking forward to a new start in 2023.

The Pop Idol runner-up began dating Chloe back in April 2020 after meeting in Ibiza.

Chloe was Gareth’s first romance since he split from former fiancee Coronation Street star Faye Brooks in August 2019.

He shares daughter Missy, 12, with ex-wife Suzanne Mole.