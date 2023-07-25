A nightmare neighbor waged an anti-racist hate campaign against a couple who lived next door. They screamed foul words in the streets.

After waging an anti-racist hate campaign, a NIGHTMARE neighbor faces jail time for promoting a racist hatred against the couple who live next door.

Katie Bradsell, a hairdresser from Saughall in Cheshire was arrested for ranting against Mohammed Ali in front of their houses in Willow Hey.

4 Katie Bradsell, hairdresser launched racist rant at neighbour Credit: Cavendish

Chester Magistrates’ Court was told that she called him a racial slur before his son, Georgina Rideal and Georgina’s partner.

Bradsell (32), has been found to be guilty of racially-aggravated harassment.

Last September 20, Bradsell and Ali were returning to their respective homes after family outings.

Bradsell, said to be unpopular with all her neighbours, called Mr Ali a “fat smelly sweaty P***” and an “ugly c***” while also labelling his partner a “d***head” and a “slag”.

The magistrates heard that another neighbour had tried to calm down the woman in vain.

Bradsell had moved in to the terraces of this row after he was convicted for an assault on a worker from emergency services back in 2020.

The court heard that she and Miss Rideal had a falling out over an unproven accusation of sexual assault.

M. Ali and Miss Rideal had spent two years together when they were confronted.

The defendant told the court that Bradsell looked at him while she put her garbage out. He added: “She is always somber and murmures certain things, which she does every day.”

“I took the baby home, closed the door and went to my house. She then smashed it.

She was standing with her mobile recording when I opened the front door.

“I said ‘What do you want?’ but she started effing and blinding saying, ‘You fat p****’ and ‘You smelly c***’ and I just slammed the door on her.”

He said he slammed the door but she continued raging, using racist words and foul language – “the effing and blinding, calling me a P***”.

Then Mr Ali said: “I apologize, but that’s not for me.”

“But I didn’t intend to strike her. I only wanted her to leave me and my family.”

“The language that was used against me is disgusting and abusive, and it caused me to be particularly upset and angry.”

The target was my skin tone or race.

No one should feel like this.

The whole incident caused me, my wife and our son great distress.

The hospital volunteer, Miss Rideal, said Bradsell’s insults and swearing were “something I’ve unfortunately had to become used to”.

The P-word was shouted in front of children.

It’s not something that you would expect people to say in today’s world – this is ignorant and shows an absolute lack of intellect.

It’s unacceptable to say “There are kids in every home on the street.”

Samantha Williamson said that her son, aged six, overheard her using the P-word and questioned her about it.

It’s fair that no one in the community gets along well with Katie Bradsell, due to our ongoing problems with anti-social behavior.

Bradsell, who denied wrongdoing, insisted to the court she was not drunk and accused Mr Ali of spitting at her and saying: “Here she is, the f***ing grass.”

She admitted her relationship with Miss Williamson was “horrendous” while she was ”not on good terms’ with Miss Rideal, but denied using racial language.

She added: “I’m stuck between two bullies.

They are ganging me up, and they want me to leave my home.

JP Frances Miller said to her, “You did not give consistent evidence. You tried to divert and discuss other allegations that were not in front of the court today.”

4 Mohammed Ali, Georgina Rideal as well as Mohammed Ali have both testified about Bradsell’s outburst Credit: Cavendish

4 Bradsell has been found guilty by Chester Magistrates Court for racially-aggravated assault Credit: Cavendish