EastEnders legend returns to the show after 18 Years

FREDDIE SLATER smashed his way through Albert Square in search of his father last year.

Next week, Graham Foster will make a stunning return to EastEnders. Will his son learn the truth?

The truth behind Freddie Slater’s concept was carefully swept beneath the carpet when he returned to Walford in Walford, last year.

Freddie, played by Bobby Brazier, returned to the Square before Kat Slater married Phil Mitchell. He was determined to find out his real father.

His mother Little Mo was married to Billy Mitchell at the time of his conception.

The market trader told him that he had been looking at the incorrect man.

Since that time, Freddie had put this issue to the side as he received his first ADHD diagnosis.

Next week on BBC One Freddie assists Alfie (Shane Richie), as he arranges a surprise birthday party themed in pirates for Bert and Ernie. Freddie’s original plans have been thwarted when Kat reveals that Phil is planning to steal the twins.

The party is a roaring success and after watching Alfie’s amazing fatherly bond with his children, Freddie decides it’s time for him to search for his father.

He turns to Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), demanding to know about his dad’s identity, but she quickly dismisses him in an attempt to protect him from the truth.

Freddie, who is undeterred by his search for the truth, asks Alfie (Perry Fenwick), and Billy to tell him what they know.

Kat intercepts the conversation and agrees to tell Freddie the truth later that evening but not wanting to betray Little Mo’s trust, she lies.

Tommy Moon is a traitor to Kat when he listens in on a conversation that takes place between Harvey Monroe, Jean, (Gillian Wright), and Kat.

The little boy heads to Freddie to share his dad’s real name – Graham Foster.

Freddie later beams as he discovers ‘Graham Foster’ on a car dealership website with a contact number, completely unaware of what really happened between him and Little Mo.

Bobby Beale’s (Clay Milner Russell), helps Freddie to set up a covert meeting with Graham as he pretends driving one of Graham’s cars.

How will Graham react when Freddie reveals that he is his father?

Elsewhere, Kat, Billy and Alfie frantically try to track down Freddie before Bobby reluctantly reveals his location under the pressure of Kat’s interrogation.

Can Freddie get to the bottom?

The London-based drama’s diehard fans will recall that Graham raped Little Mo, and her pregnancy ultimately destroyed her marriage to Billy Mitchell.

How will Freddie respond when he learns the truth?

EastEnders is broadcasted on BBC One from Monday through Thursday, 7.30pm.

