Gamers are just realising that Xbox is running a massive sale – save up to 90%

Microsoft has just announced its big Summer Sale, which includes huge discounts on Xbox games and PC software.

This Ultimate Game Sale offers up to 90% discount on selected Xbox games, and as much as 67% off PC titles. 31 July 2023.

2 Red Dead Redemption 2 can be purchased at an incredible discount during the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Credit: Rockstar Games

2 If you’re one of the few people who haven’t played Skyrim, the most complete Anniversary Edition for PC is selling at £14.18 / $16.49, saving you £28.81 / $33.50 Bethesda

The best deals aren’t on Game Pass. We have sorted through the offers and selected the games with the lowest prices.

First, let’s look at some of the most popular Xbox deals. They offer more choice and greater price discounts.

Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the greatest games of the last decade, is selling for £18.14 / $19.79, at 67% off.

CD Projekt RED is offering a discount of 50% on The Witcher 3 (the acclaimed RPG) and Cyberpunk2077.

Last year’s Game of the Year, Elden Ring, can be purchased for £38.49 / $41.99, that’s 30% off its regular price.

Jedi Survivor is the latest Star Wars video game. It was released only at the end April of this year.

Miasma Chronicles is another very new title. It was launched just two months ago and its price has been halved.

Hogwarts legacy digital deluxe edition, including the base and bonus features, comes at 20% off.

The Special Edition of Ubisoft’s racing game The Crew 2 is selling for just £4.79 / $5.99, a mind-boggling 90% discount.

Deals worth mentioning for PC include Skyrim Anniversary Edition, the latest version with all the additional content, selling for a mere £14.18 / $16.49, down from £42.99 / $49.99.

Another great PC deal is Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, which is offered for £17.99 / $17.99, instead of its regular price of £89.99 / $89.99.

The majority of PC deals are on enhanced or deluxe versions of free games from Game Pass. However, if you are not a Game Pass subscriber, and are interested in buying these games, then there is a lot to save.

The Microsoft Store Ultimate Game Sale is back in 2023. Here are the top deals.

Xbox Games – Ultimate Game Sale 2023

Xbox Games includes a number of must-play titles that aren’t available on Game Pass at the moment.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor – £52.49 / $52.49 (25% off)

– £52.49 / $52.49 (25% off) Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition – £59.99 / $63.99 (20% off)

– £59.99 / $63.99 (20% off) Elden Ring – £38.49 / $41.99 (30% off)

– £38.49 / $41.99 (30% off) Dead Island 2 Deluxe edition – £51.99 / $59.99 (20% off)

– £51.99 / $59.99 (20% off) Red Dead Redemption 2, – £18.14 / $19.79 (67% off)

– £18.14 / $19.79 (67% off) Cyberpunk 2077 – £24.99 / $29.99 (50% off)

– £24.99 / $29.99 (50% off) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – £17.49 / $24.99 (50% off)

– £17.49 / $24.99 (50% off) Far Cry 6, – £14.99 / $14.99 (75% off)

– £14.99 / $14.99 (75% off) Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition – £25.99 / $27.99 (60% off)

– £25.99 / $27.99 (60% off) Gotham Knights – £19.49 / $20.99 (70% off)

– £19.49 / $20.99 (70% off) Skyrim Anniversary Edition – £15.83 / $16.49 (67% off)

– £15.83 / $16.49 (67% off) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition – £29.99 / $29.99 (50% off)

– £29.99 / $29.99 (50% off) NieR: Automata – The Become As Gods edition – £17.49 / $19.99 (50% off)

– £17.49 / $19.99 (50% off) The Crew Special Edition – £4.79 / $5.99 (90% off)

PC Games – Ultimate Game Sale 2023

There aren’t many good PC game deals, but there are some great discounts on deluxe or premium editions.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition – £14.18 / $16.49 (save £28.81 / $33.50)

– £14.18 / $16.49 (save £28.81 / $33.50) Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition – £17.99 / $17.99 (save £72 / $72)

– £17.99 / $17.99 (save £72 / $72) Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – £33.49 / $48.99 (save £16.50 / $21)

– £33.49 / $48.99 (save £16.50 / $21) Forspoken – £32.49 / $34.99 (save £32.50 / $35)

– £32.49 / $34.99 (save £32.50 / $35) Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition – £42.49/ $29.99 (save £42.50 / $30)

Stoyan Ovcharov, on behalf GLHF.