Mum is surprised by the ban on common swim shorts in French swimming pools

The French indoor pool ban on common shorts was a surprise to a MUM.

A mum revealed her find in a Facebook post.

2 The ban on common shorts in swimming pools is a surprise to a mum who discovered that the French indoor pool industry has banned them. Credit: Alamy

She wrote that she had been on holiday to Europe.

As she described how much she loved the facilities, a new nugget of info piqued more her interest.

The best thing she wrote was: [trip]In France there are many swimming pools where men cannot wear swim shorts.

“[Instead]Speedos are required for hygiene purposes, it seems.

My husband and son wearing Speedos at a French camping ground makes me laugh so much that I am unable to do anything.

This post has received 68 responses. The revelations have shocked many others.

Someone wrote, “I still can’t understand how speedos would be more sanitary than nudity or trunks?

Another person asked: “How is Speedos more hygienic?”

These are not the only tourists who didn’t know the rules.

Another mum also discovered the ban last year when visiting a French pool with her husband and son.

She is a woman who has been called mummymouseinthehouse On the social networking platform, she posted a short video about her vacation.

This video has a caption that reads: FranceThe boys must wear Speedos when they go swimming. My husband and son were not pleased.”

A sign is shown on a turntile, with the boardshorts marked with a big red cross.

She then panned the camera so that her son and husband, both looking unhappy.

TikTok users are rushing to comment on the video, which has been viewed more than 13,000,000 times.

A person writes:[It’s a] A strange rule.”

One more: “I wouldn’t even go to the pool.”

A third wrote: “My dad didn’t know this and had to buy one from a vending machine – it didn’t even fit well.”

The travel website says: SuncampThe pool policy was implemented for two main reasons, “the environment and hygiene”.

He added, “People wear long trunks of swimming as a pair shorts. You can wear them at the beach, or even while you are walking around the city.

If you swim in the pool wearing the same shorts you’ll pollute the water.

“A pair of tight-fitting swimming trunks holds on to less dirt and people don’t usually wear them when wandering around the city for the day.”

Most of the poolside and other poolside etiquette that holidaymakers need to follow is universal.

Renowned etiquette expert, William Hanson, believes there is a 30-minute grace period on poolside reservations.

This is where hotel guests can use a towel or a book to reserve a spot for no longer than half an hour.

William told the Sun Online Travel: “In the morning, at the start of the day, and you’re by the pool after breakfast, then it’s fine at 8.30 to put your towel on the bed to reserve your spot.”

You can use the towel for the first hour of the reservation, but if you want to go for an hour-long massage or something, you cannot do it later.

