Barbenheimer shirts snowball from viral craze to everyone’s least favorite advert

Barbenheimer shirts started as a viral craze but soon snowballed to become everyone’s least favorite advert with links appearing everywhere on social media, amid blockbuster battles and cinematic memes surrounding the upcoming Barbie and Oppenheimer movies.

With only a few days before heavily the marketed Barbie and Oppenheimer movies hit theatres around the world, excited fans have been getting their hands on branded merch which shows a mix of the two films. However, pop-up ads on social media have resulted in complaints across the internet.

Barbenheimer shirts start as viral Barbie and Oppenheimer craze

The 2023 epic biographical thriller film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is creating an online buzz with a star cast of Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, and more.

Meanwhile, director Greta Gerwig’s already popular live-action Barbie movie has made some marvelous marketing moves along with fabulous trailers and stills showing Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

21 July 2023 soon became one of t he most highly anticipated dates of this calendar year when both Barbie and Oppenheimer announced both movies will hit theaters. The release of both films on the same day created an internet phenomenon known as ‘Barbenheimer’.

Since the Barbenheimer craze began, fans began to play into the phenomenon and even went as far to create unofficial merchandise products which combine each of the films.

Now known as the ‘Barbenheimer shirt’, the clothing item which shows both movies has sent social media into a spiral as fans can’t wait to get their hands on the products which are available in various styles from many different places.

As promotional materials like trailers, posters, and more have been rolled out over the past few months for each of the movies, fans expressed their excitement on social media when receiving the Barbenheimer shirts.

Barbenheimer shirts are becoming everyone’s least-favorite advert

Barbenheimer shirts are blowing up the internet amid the blockbuster battle and some fans are loving the shirts while some are disappointed by the styles, and many just want the advertisement bots to stop popping up on their feeds.

Social media users expressed their frustration by sharing screen recordings of the considerable amount of linked advertisements that were showing up on their timeline:

Another Twitter used a GIF tweet to joke about their reaction if they are to come across a Barbenheimer shirt in real life:

Where to buy the popular Barbenheimer shirts

Many variations of different styles can be found by searching in ‘Barbenheimer’ on Redbubble, a global online marketplace for print-on-demand products based on user-submitted artwork.

A ‘Limited Barbenheimer Vintage T-Shirt’ is also available to shop on Printerval.

Additionally, many styles are available via Etsy.

