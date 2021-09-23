Gabby Petito’s last Instagram posts had no tagged locations as sleuths say her hair in pictures gave away major clue

GABBY Petito’s last Instagram posts are being questioned by web sleuths who point out the lack of tagged locations as well as a possible clue given away by her hair.

The last photo on Petito’s account shows her posing in front of a butterfly mural with a knitted pumpkin and the caption “happy halloween.”

5 “This post doesn’t add up,” said one Instagram user about Petito’s last post Credit: Instagram

5 Petito’s second-to-last post was published on August 19 and shows the view of a park from inside the camper van

It was posted on August 26 – two days after her last confirmed sighting.

Her second-to-last post, published on August 19, shows the view of a park from inside the camper van she and her fiancé Brian Laundrie were using on their cross-country trip.

However, eagle-eye viewers have noticed that these posts don’t include a location tag like Petito’s other posts.

“This post doesn’t add up,” One Instagram user commented on Petito’s latest post.

They were on a road trip across the country, visiting state parks. Then they suddenly posted a picture where they are back at civilization with a generic description.

“This was not posted by Gabby.”

Many others pointed out that Petito appears to have recently dyed her hair blonde, but her earlier posts don’t seem to show it as such.

“Her hair looks freshly dyed here. In her hiking pics, she has more roots. This may have been an old picture posted,” Another commenter speculated.

These apparent inconsistencies have added to speculation that someone else could have posted the last images on Petito’s Instagram

Her Instagram account appears to give a timeline to her location over the past few weeks.

Some of the vlogger’s recent Instagram posts from July 22 say that they have been edited, fueling allegations that they may have been tweaked or written by Laundrie.

The boyfriend has not provided any evidence that the snaps were altered or uploaded.

A snap uploaded to Gabby’s Instagram account, dated July 30, revealed Laundrie’s strange hiking habit.

It said: “Laundrie hikes barefoot everywhere we go! If it were up to him, he wouldn’t own any shoes!

“But it’s funny to see how many people comment on his barefootness. After we had completed this easy walk, I got off my @sanuk. A woman seemed to be very concerned and asked me if the crust was warm. This question made me feel so different that I couldn’t answer it.

“Even if it was boiling lava, I was just so happy to be there that I didn’t think about the sun. Surprisingly enough, the rocks here were cold!”

Followings were puzzled by Gabby’s lengthy description. Gabby used to post short captions in her previous posts.

One said: “This does not match all her previous captions at all.”

Another user commented: “She did not write this.”

While a third posted: “I love how all of a sudden she uses Hella punctuation but before hardly did at all.”

Hashtags have also been spotted in the comments section of recent snaps, rather than in the description.

MYSTERIOUS POSTS

Gabby previously included several tags underneath her snaps and often included where the picture was taken.

One user said: “The tags are in the comments on this post while the tags in all her other posts are in the description.”

Gabby’s final Instagram post shows her holding a knitted pumpkin in front of a colorful background that appears to show butterflies.

One appeared to show the view from her camper van of a park. Both photos did not include location tags.

The source of the Instagram photos is unknown.

Police officers have confirmed Laundrie is now a “person of interest” following Gabby’s mysterious disappearance.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said: “As a father I can understand the pain and suffering Gabby’s family is going through.

“We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks.”

Garrison stated that Brian’s lack of information is hampering the investigation. They will eventually find the answers.

“We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance.”

Cops stated that Laundrie returned home to Florida on September 1, just weeks after Gabby reported the missing vlogger missing.

Investigators have taken the van, which was a white campervan, and are looking for clues and fingerprints.

Her last sighting was on August 24, when she left a Salt Lake City, Utah hotel.

Gabby texted her mom the following day, while she was visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The vlogger’s worried mom Nichole Schmidt has since confirmed that she received a chilling text on August 30.

The message read: “No signal in Yosemite”, MailOnline reports.

Yosemite can be found in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains, approximately 800 miles from Grand Teton.

In an interview with the outlet, Schmidt claimed: “That text was NOT from Gabby. I know it.”

The timeline of the case

The pair started their road trip in July

Gabby’s mom says she received a text on August 30 saying there was a “lack of signal” in Yosemite in California

It remains unknown who sent that message.

Joseph, Gabby’s father, said that he would do anything to locate her as long as the investigation continues.

He told WPTV: “Pride isn’t an issue right now. My only daughter is missing.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

