Birmingham fire: 70 firefighters rush to tackle blaze ‘near alcoholic drink wholesaler’

70 firefighters have been tackling a massive blaze in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of this morning (September 23)

The fire started on MacDonald Street in the Highgate area of the city, and people have been told to keep away.

Motorists have been warned to avoid the area due to road closures, Birmingham Live reports.

Although it is not yet known where exactly the fire originated, West Midlands Fire Service has released images that show it near HT Drinks, an alcoholic beverage wholesaler.

As many as 70 firefighters are trying to stop the blaze from spreading, and are using “two specialist aerial appliances” according to the Fire Service.

West Midland Fire Service tweeted at 5.21am: “Incident currently in progress Macdonald Street, Highgate. 70 Firefighters are currently working with 2 specialist aerial appliances.

“Avoid the area if possible due to road closures. Avoid the area by closing all windows and doors.

For updates, people in the area should follow @WestMidsFire’s Twitter feed.

