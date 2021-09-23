Manchester United Anthony Martial Gets Criticized Horrible body language in Man Utd defeat!

Manchester United was sent crashing out of the Carabao Cup after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a number of changes including dropping Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes

Anthony Martial has been torn into for his “horrible” body language during Manchester United’s defeat to West Ham on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils were already sent packing in the Carabao Cup, a competition Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be desperate to win to end his trophy hoodoo.

The Hammers displayed a great display to keep their one-goal advantage. Manuel Lanzini scored in the first exchanges.

Although both sides had many chances, the final score remained the same. David Moyes won the match against his old team for the first time since United fired him.

Solskjaer had virtually changed his entire team, with the likes of Juan Mata, Alex Telles, and Donny van de Beek all starting.

Martial, who was a forward player with Jadon Sancho, Jesse Lingard, and Jesse Lingard, also had a place in the XI.

Despite playing for his future the Frenchman was completely anonymous during the contest.

There was much speculation about Martial’s departure from United after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. But he stayed. This was the type of game that could have forced Solskjaer into using him more in the first team.

However, it looks like the former Monaco man has squandered that chance with his body language being slammed.

Former United striker Dion Dublin was less than pleased, saying on BBC 5Live radio: “We need to see more from Anthony Martial.

“We have said it many times before but he is not helping his cause.

“I want to see him sweating, putting the ball in front of the goal. He hasn’t done enough since joining United.

“You see flashes and think it is the start then he doesn’t do anything.

“His body language is horrible to watch, he doesn’t want to run around and work hard to be United’s number nine.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer was coy over Martial’s performance and insisted there will be more to come from the France international.

He said: “I don’t think it’s right to go into individual performances.

“Anthony was the same as the rest of the team, we played some nice football, we lacked some of that cutting edge and he knows what we want from him. He’ll continue to work and will get his chance.”

United are back at home for their next game when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League this Saturday with Dean Smith’s men also being knocked out of the Carabao Cup as Chelsea beat them on penalties.