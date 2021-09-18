Gabby Petito missing updates – Fiance Brian Laundrie vanishes as attorney says police now searching for both people

GABBY Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie is reportedly missing as his attorney says police are now searching for both people.
Officers with the North Port Police Department entered Laundrie’s Florida home on Friday night to speak with his family, but Laundrie was nowhere to be found.
His lawyer stated that Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts are unknown.
“The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is looking for both Gabby and Brian.”
As protesters gathered outside the North Port home, near Fort Myers, to demand answers, officers entered the house.
Petito, 22, has been missing for two weeks after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé.
Gabby and her boyfriend had planned a road trip through Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming that would finish in Yellowstone.
The New Yorker was last seen on August 24 after leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah, with Laundrie. Her family held a joint media conference with Florida police on Thursday to focus on her disappearance.
While Gabby never returned home, her fiancé did and has since made headlines after he reportedly hired an attorney and refused to work with the police.
LAUNDRIE NAMED ‘PERSON OF INTEREST’
On September 15, police named Brian Laundrie as a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of his fiancee Gabby Petito.
Petito, 22, went missing after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé; she was last seen on August 24 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
On Friday, September 17, Laundrie’s attorney said his client is missing, as the FBI is now trying to locate him and Petito.
COPS SWARM LAUNDRIE’S HOUSE
Cops swarmed the home of Laundrie’s parents in North Port, Florida, where they told officers they had not seen or heard from their son – a “person of interest” in Gabby’s disappearance – since Tuesday.
North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor told the New York Post: “His family has reported that they have not seen Brian as of Tuesday.”
Earlier, Laundrie’s attorney said: “Be advised, the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown.
“The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian.”
VIDEO EMERGES OF GABBY CRYING ABOUT LAUNDRIE TO POLICE
PETITO’S FAMILY RELEASE NEW STATEMENT
OFFICERS VISIT THE LAUNDRIE HOME
Officers who visited the Laundrie family home Friday had a “conversation” and stayed for about two and a half hours before leaving without anyone in custody.
Police officers were seen going into the Laundrie family home as protesters stood outside yelling: “Justice for Gabby” and “Bring Gabby Home.”
“Friday is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail. It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime,” Officer Taylor added in a statement Friday.
“We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working a multiple missing person investigations,” He stated.
THE MOMENT FBI AGENTS SHOWED UP AT LAUNDRIE HOME
FBI DENVER RELEASES STATEMENT
FRIDAY WAS FIRST TIME LAUNDRIES SPOKE WITH POLICE
“We understand the community’s frustration, we are frustrated too. For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian’s Fiancé Gabby Petito,” authorities said.
Friday “is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail,” they added.
FBI SEARCHING FOR BOTH GABBY AND BRIAN
Police have said they are “now working a multiple missing person investigations,” according to local journalist Brian Entin.
They added: “It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime. We are not currently working a crime investigation.”
POLICE SEARCH CAR AT LAUNDRIE HOME
COPS TOOK EVIDENCE THAT COULD HELP FIND BRIAN
Florida police “removed property that may help to locate him, according to Fox13.
They believed Brian was at home when the Laundries contacted them to speak with them. However, he was not present when they entered their home.
That’s when Brian’s parents informed them they had not seen Gabby’s fiancé since Tuesday.
GABBY’S DAD ASKS THE PUBLIC FOR HELP ON SOCIAL MEDIA
GABBY’S FATHER SAYS ‘POSITIVITY IS HARD’
“I’m trying to focus on the scenario I have in my head, that she’s stuck somewhere and she just needs help,” Joe Petito told ABC7.
We have to go and get her. “I know how these things end sometimes, but I try not to think about that.”
WHERE DID GABBY RECEIVE HER LAST VISIT?
Gabby’s last confirmed location is near Jenny Lake in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
Multiple witnesses claimed that Gabby’s van was seen there by multiple people.
Her stepdad and mom traveled to the state in search of the area.
SOCIAL MEDIA USERS SLAM POLICE AFTER BRIAN GOES MISSING
POLICE ENTERED LAUNDRIE HOME ‘AT THEIR REQUEST’
After spending a few hours inside the Laundrie home, police said: “The conversation at the Laundrie home is complete. Once we have the details, a statement will be made. We ask for calm! Please let us work through this and information will be forthcoming.”
Minutes later Brian’s lawyer confirmed he had gone missing.
POLICE SAY THEY HAVE RECEIVED OVER A THOUSAND TIPS
“It can be everything from ‘this van was in this location, at this gas station, at this time.’ And once that is solidified, I think that’s just one more piece in our timeline,” said North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor
“So certainly there’s been progress made throughout the last 24 hours and – I don’t know if we’re to the point where we’ve got it solved by any means but the goal right now is to bring Gabby home and that’s what we’re going to continue to promote.”
BRIAN HAS NOT BEEN SEEN BY FAMILY SINCE TUESDAY
North Port public information officer Josh taylor said on Friday that Brian’s “family has reported that they have not seen Brian as of Tuesday.”
It appears the Laundrie family only informed police that Brian had gone missing on Friday night, when officers were seen entering the home at their request.
PROTESTERS AT LAUNDRIE HOME ASKED TO RESPECT NEIGHBORS
Police asked protesters outside the home of Brian Laundrie’s parents to simmer down on Friday night.
BRIAN GOES MISSING
Police have launched a search for Gabby Petito’s fiance Brian Laundrie after officers were spotted at his parent’s Florida home on Friday night.
His lawyer said that Brian Laundrie is currently missing.
The FBI is currently present at the Laundrie home removing property in an effort to locate Brian.
“As of now, the FBI is looking for both Gabby and Brian.”
AUTHORITIES ASK GABBY’S FAMILY TO STOP TALKING ABOUT BRIAN
The Petito family has reportedly been asked to stop speaking publicly about Gabby’s relationship with Brian Laundrie.
“Gabby’s family was instructed by law enforcement to not discuss the details of Gabby and Brian’s relationship,” CBS News reports that the Petito lawyer gave a statement.
It is not known when the request was made by investigators.
-
Police were seen going into the Laundrie family home in North Port, Florida, on Friday night.
According to reports, one officer was carrying an evidence bag inside.
Brian Entin, a local journalist, reported that the officers quickly climbed into a mustang convertible car and drove off.
POLICE GO INTO LAUNDRIE HOME AS PROTESTERS GATHER OUTSIDE
POLICE CALLED TO LAUNDRIE FAMILY HOME
A neighbor of the Laundrie family allegedly called police on Thursday after someone was spotted shining a bright light into the family’s home.
Brian Entin, local journalist, reported: “I saw him shining the light in my home twice in succession. He was driving an older Chevy SUV, and had a powerful flashlight that he plugged into his truck. The flashlight illuminated all of the windows.
“Definitely did not appear to be a reporter. He was gone when the police got there.”