Gabby Petito missing updates – Fiance Brian Laundrie vanishes as attorney says police now searching for both people

GABBY Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie is reportedly missing as his attorney says police are now searching for both people.

Officers with the North Port Police Department entered Laundrie’s Florida home on Friday night to speak with his family, but Laundrie was nowhere to be found.

His lawyer stated that Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts are unknown.

“The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now, the FBI is looking for both Gabby and Brian.”

As protesters gathered outside the North Port home, near Fort Myers, to demand answers, officers entered the house.

Petito, 22, has been missing for two weeks after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé.

Gabby and her boyfriend had planned a road trip through Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming that would finish in Yellowstone.

The New Yorker was last seen on August 24 after leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah, with Laundrie. Her family held a joint media conference with Florida police on Thursday to focus on her disappearance.

While Gabby never returned home, her fiancé did and has since made headlines after he reportedly hired an attorney and refused to work with the police.

