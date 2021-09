WHO QUALIFIES FOR THE CTC?

For children under 6 years of age, families will receive $300.

Children aged six to 17 years old will receive $250 per child.

Single taxpayers who earn less than $75,000 will not be eligible for the full benefit.

The payments will be phased out at $50 per $1,000 above that threshold.

Couples must earn less than $150,000 to be eligible for the benefits.

For other families, it may take up to seven days to receive a paper check.