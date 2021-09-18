Not Getting Vaccinated Took the Life of a Couple on the Same Day

A couple redeemed their promise of being together till the last breath. After two decades of sharing a happy married life, a couple recently took their last breath due to covid.

Miles apart from each other an adorable couple spent their anniversary in ICU bed. The death of 44-years-old, Troy and Charletta Green left the people behind devastated and their 7 children are now mourning.

As per the reports, Troy planned a trip to Florida with his family. However, he had to stay back at home as his health conditions barred him. Charletta, on the other hand, got severely ill after arriving at the new state and was immediately hospitalized. Troy also joined the party as within 24 hours he was also shifted to the hospital but in a different country.

The doctors tried their best to save Troy’s wife. However, her condition was slowly deteriorating and she ultimately took her last breath. Her sister Tiki Green expressed her deep sorrow and said, “We just always knew they were coming back home. So for neither of them to return home, words can’t explain how we feel right now.”

Troy too followed his wife to the doors of heaven as he eventually passed away after hours of his wife due to a severe heart attack.

Tiki revealed that the couple was still unvaccinated and they were thinking of booking their slots. She further added that Covid took the life of her near and dear ones and urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The two lovebirds tailored a beautiful love story after they met as teenagers and ultimately tied the wedding knots 22 years ago. They had 7 children, who are now left without the love of their parents.