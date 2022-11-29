Teen at Rehab Centre Following 9-Month Coma after Robbery: Reported

Published reports claim that a California teenage boy has been released from a coma, nine months after he was forced into traffic.

Angel Figueroa’s 16-year-old family told Local station NBC 4 After the February incident that left him with a brain injury in his teen, he’s making progress by learning basic movements again.

Figueroa, who is currently working to open his eyes and lift his legs, was moved to an Orange County rehabilitation center, according to reported reports.

“Not quite responding or communicating with us, but just moving little movements give us a sign of hope, you know,” NBC 4 interviewed Figueroa’s Aunt Belki Brizuela.

“There’s hope that he’s going to come out of this.”

Figueroa was driven by “group of young people” Published reports claim that a white Tesla was following them on Feb. 28.

People, the Hemet Police Department’s report on the incident says that Figueroa was riding his skateboard on Stetson Avenue before “a brief altercation ensued” When the boy was pushed and the “group of young people fled the scene following this incident,” and that Figueroa’s skateboard was missing.

“Angel was taken by 3-4 kids. They were trying to rob his skateboard. Belki Brizuela stated. ABC 7 local outlets

Brizuela said that once at the hospital, part of the teen’s skull had to be removed. His swelling made it difficult to recognize him. He had a really large head. He had so many scars,” she told NBC 4.

“And bruises everywhere, and cuts… I can’t wrap my mind around it. Why? You know, what was the reason to do that you know?”

Brizuela said to NBC 4 the teen who pushed her nephew got six months in juvenile court, while the other three were placed under house arrest. She called “a slap on the wrist” And a “joke.”

Fox 11 local news reportsAfter hitting the teenage driver with his Tesla, the Tesla driver stopped and was not charged.

Figueroa’s aunt has launched a GoFundMe In order to cover his medical costs.

“We’re trying to save up money for a van and get all the equipment that he needs,” Brizuela says to NBC

Donations for the family have surpassed the $35,000. goal by more than $40,000 as of Monday

NBC 4 was informed by the aunt that they have no plans to celebrate holidays but instead plan to spend quality time with their teen and pray that he has a complete recovery.

“Teach your kids, like, it is not fun and games, you know? It’s not a joke when you go out with your friends,” ABC 7 was informed by Brizuela

“Every decision you make there are consequences.”