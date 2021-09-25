Full list of Netflix original movies & series October 2021

The Netflix releases list for October 2021 is now official and subscribers definitely have a busy month in store. An incredible 51 different series and movies will be released on October 1. That’s crazy! Next, there are dozens of new releases every week throughout the month. We already showed you the full slate of new content coming to Netflix in October, and there’s plenty to look forward to. Now, however, it’s time to focus specifically on all the new Netflix originals scheduled for release next month. Netflix original series and movies are always highly anticipated.
Netflix releases list October 2021: Original movies and series
October 2021 is set to be a massive month for Netflix original movies and series. Seriously… you won’t believe how many hotly anticipated releases are in store. Just a few of the massive releases set to debut this month are Locke & Key season 2, The Baby-Sitters Club season 2, Bright: Samurai Soul, and You season 3. Oh, and let’s not forget that Army of Thieves premieres on October 29th! It’s the prequel to Zack Snyder’s smash hit Army of the Dead, and people can’t wait to see it.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down for the entire October 2021 Netflix original release list. We’ve made sure to include links whenever possible so you can check out the Netflix page for each title. And remember, setting a reminder on Netflix for any movie or show will automatically add it to your list as soon as it’s released.
Streaming October 1st
Streaming October 3rd
Streaming October 4th
Streaming October 5th
Streaming October 6th
Streaming October 7th
Streaming October 8th
Streaming October 9th
Streaming October 11th
Streaming October 12th
Streaming October 13th
Streaming October 14th
Streaming October 15th
Streaming October 16th
Streaming October 19th
- In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
Streaming October 20th
Streaming October 21st
Streaming October 22nd
Streaming October 26th
- Sex: Unzipped — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 27th
- Hypnotic — NETFLIX FILM
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
- Sintonia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷
Streaming October 28th
Streaming October 29th
Release Date TBD
- A World Without — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹
- Call My Agent: Bollywood — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳
- House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳
- Inspector Koo — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Netflix originals from September 2021
If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you definitely needed to clear your calendar in September. What’s the reason? Because everyone’s favorite streamer released a staggering 70 new original movies, series, and specials over the course of the month. That’s crazy!
Netflix’s releases list shows us that September 2021 was the busiest month of the year in terms of original releases. September saw the debut of more Netflix original shows and movies than any other month. Quality is more important than quantity, of course. With that in mind, you’ll be happy to know that a whole bunch of hotly anticipated new releases hit the service.
Two shows were particularly high on the hype list. First of all, we had Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 that premiered on September 3rd. It goes without saying that Money Heist is one of the most popular Netflix series of all time. It was so popular that people were eager to see it. Then, exactly one week later on September 10th, Lucifer: The Final Season was released. It’s bittersweet since the wildly popular series came to an end, but people obviously couldn’t wait to see it.
Streaming September 1st
Streaming September 2nd
Streaming September 3rd
Streaming September 6th
Streaming September 7th
Streaming September 8th
Streaming September 9th
Streaming September 10th
Streaming September 13th
Streaming September 14th
Streaming September 15th
Streaming September 16th
Streaming September 17th
Streaming September 21st
Streaming September 22nd
Streaming September 23rd
- Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪