‘Emily in Paris’ Upcoming Season 2 Reveals First Look in Into New Sneak Peek Photos

Netflix’s romantic comedy Emily In Paris Is returning for a second season, and the streaming service released some first look photos at the fashion, romance, and hijinks of season 2. While the show faced some well-deserved criticism, enough people watched Emily In Paris for Netflix to order more episodes, so viewers will have to see what dilemmas Lily Collins’ Emily finds herself in this season.
Emily In Paris faced quite a bit of backlash, between the protagonist’s propensity to fail upward to the unrealistic depictions of French culture, but Collins took It all In stride. In the November 2020 cover story for Vogue Arabia, Collins said that she is opting to look on the bright side of the criticism, stating that “as disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift.” Although she refrained from focusing too much on the backlash the series has received, she said that the criticism is an opportunity to “improve.”
Season two will all be about fresh starts, whether with a new love interest or some new insane fashion. The drama and fashion are still captivating in Netflix’s first look photos.
Emily on Instagram
Emily inexplicably becomes an internet sensation with a massive Instagram following growing seemingly overnight, so we’ll see if season 2 continues her trajectory as an influencer.
The City of Love
Emily faced several romantic entanglements in season one, and indeed there will be many more sexual escapades as she enjoys another year in Paris.
Emily on the Job
Emily faced an uphill road with her French coworkers, but will her power-clashing outfits continue to win them over?
Emily in Love
Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) fought against their sexual attraction for the entire season due to his having a girlfriend, Camille (Camille Razat). But they finally gave in and started sleeping together after he said he was moving to open a restaurant. Now that he has the funding to stay in Paris, drama is sure to ensue.
Friendship in France
Mindy (Ashley Park) was Emily’s first friend In Paris, so hopefully, season 2 will explore her decision to chase her musical dreams.
Emily in the Office
Emily still has a long way to win over her French boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).
Emily in a Love Triangle
Can Emily and Camille maintain their friendship even though Emily slept with her boyfriend?