‘Emily in Paris’ Upcoming Season 2 Reveals First Look in Into New Sneak Peek Photos

Netflix’s romantic comedy Emily In Paris Is returning for a second season, and the streaming service released some first look photos at the fashion, romance, and hijinks of season 2. While the show faced some well-deserved criticism, enough people watched Emily In Paris for Netflix to order more episodes, so viewers will have to see what dilemmas Lily Collins’ Emily finds herself in this season.

Emily In Paris faced quite a bit of backlash, between the protagonist’s propensity to fail upward to the unrealistic depictions of French culture, but Collins took It all In stride. In the November 2020 cover story for Vogue Arabia, Collins said that she is opting to look on the bright side of the criticism, stating that “as disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it’s also a gift.” Although she refrained from focusing too much on the backlash the series has received, she said that the criticism is an opportunity to “improve.”

Season two will all be about fresh starts, whether with a new love interest or some new insane fashion. The drama and fashion are still captivating in Netflix’s first look photos.