DOOL Spoilers: Doug Attempts To Save Marlena’s Heart, John Warned

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Doug Williams (Bill Hayes) will wake up and realize what’s been wrong with him. Despite Doug having this new awareness, the devil makes it nearly impossible for him to communicate. Even so, Doug still manages to get a warning to John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Can Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) body, mind and soul be saved in time?

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Doug Williams’ Realization

DOOL spoilers reveal that Doug didn’t know why he was doing or saying bizarre things. However, he will make a horrifying realization when he wakes up in the hospital. Doug will be completely aware that the devil took over his body. Unfortunately, Doug will not be able to communicate this. Doug isn’t going to lose hope, though. Marlena’s soul is at risk and Doug refuses to let the devil win.

DOOL Spoilers – Silencing Victim

It is teased that Doug’s condition gets worse. Right now, Doug is hospitalized as everyone thinks he had a “cardiac event.” However, Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams) noticed that his EKG looks completely normal. When Tripp checked the leads on Doug’s chest, Doug firmly grabbed the aspiring doctor’s arm. It is teased that Doug will struggle to communicate, so that must be the devil’s way of keeping the victim from telling anyone what is really going on.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Communicating To Eli Grant

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Doug won’t be able to get Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) to understand what he’s trying to say. Thankfully, communication isn’t limited to the spoken word or writing a note. There are many ways to communicate a message and Doug is determined to do just that. All he needs is someone to really pay attention and not assume it’s just dementia-related rambling.

It is teased that Doug will struggle to communicate with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). Even though Eli might wonder if Doug’s scrambled message is just dementia, he does realize that it has something to do with Marlena. So, he will err on the side of caution and try to share what Doug’s communicating with Marlena. The only problem is that Marlena might not be available.

DOOL Spoilers – John Black’s Warning

This means Eli will have to share the information with John. Eli doesn’t know that it’s best that John hears this since the devil is taking over Marlena’s body. Even though Doug’s message might not make any sense to Eli, John might be able to connect the dots.

It is teased that during the week of September 27 on Days of Our Lives, John gets a “dire warning.” That is around the same time that Doug struggles to communicate with Eli. So, it must have to do with Doug trying to warn someone that the devil is trying to steal Marlena’s soul. However, can she be saved before it’s too late? We will have to keep watching the NBC soap to find out what happens next.