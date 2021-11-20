From Molly Mae, to Megan Fox

Celebrities are proving that less is more when it comes to being on-trend this winter.
The Braless Blazer is the latest eye-popping fad to be taking over Instagram – but you’ll need to dare to bare your chest in this chilly weather.
Megan Fox and Molly-Mae Hague have stopped wearing bras and tops, and instead opted for stylish blazers.
Of course, the racy trend will show off your cleavage, so you may want to make sure you are taped up if you don’t want to fully flash any onlookers.
Many Love Islanders have joined the bandwagon, including Zara McDermott and Faye Winter.
Even Cara Delevingne, catwalk queen and singer, opted for the blazer-only look.
