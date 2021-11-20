From Molly Mae, to Megan Fox

From Molly Mae, to Megan Fox
By Tom O'Brien
Celebrities are proving that less is more when it comes to being on-trend this winter. 

The Braless Blazer is the latest eye-popping fad to be taking over Instagram – but you’ll need to dare to bare your chest in this chilly weather.

Love Island babe Molly-Mae Hague is the Queen of the Braless Blazer trend

Megan Fox showed off the blazer trend with just a mesh top on underneath

Zara McDermott was a vision in orange when she followed the fad

Megan Fox and Molly-Mae Hague have stopped wearing bras and tops, and instead opted for stylish blazers.

Of course, the racy trend will show off your cleavage, so you may want to make sure you are taped up if you don’t want to fully flash any onlookers.

Many Love Islanders have joined the bandwagon, including Zara McDermott and Faye Winter.

Even Cara Delevingne, catwalk queen and singer, opted for the blazer-only look.

Is it possible? 

The Braless Blazer is the hottest fashion trend this season, and these are the stars.

Faye Winter also jumped on the bandwagon in a stylish grey number

The shirtless blazer trend sees celebrities such as Saweetie leaving their bras at home to bare all in open front outfits

Runway royalty Cara Delevingne sported the eye-popping look

Love Island's Millie Court looked sensational in her matching blazer trouser set

Demi Lovato rocked the trend on the red carpet

We shared the celebrities jumping on the new extreme cleavage enhancing clothing trend – from Demi Rose to Sophie Kasaei.

Celebrities are also bleaching their eyebrows, and Megan Barton Hanson is one of them.

TikTok trend: TikTok sees women transform tights into tops

