Vanessa Morgan wasn’t surprised by Toni and Fangs Dating

“Riverdale”Vanessa Morgan, actress, said that she was not surprised by Toni Topaz’s and Fangs Fogarty’s reunion at the end of season 5. This is because of her real-life friendship to Drew Ray Tanner.

“I wasn’t really surprised,”Morgan shared his thoughts with Insider “I figured they were going to do it because Drew and I are best friends in real life. I feel like they like to do that on the show.”

Morgan stated that Morgan believed the “Riverdale”The series previously featured her friendship with Madelaine, a costar who portrays Cheryl Blossom. As the series progressed, it was natural to draw on her real-life relationships with her castmates.

“When you have chemistry with someone off-screen, it makes sense the writers would incorporate it on screen,”The actress spoke up.





Drew Ray Tanner, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner in season five “Riverdale.”



The CW







Morgan was Riverdale’s Toni, a member the Southside Serpents during season 2 of The CW.

Toni, who was crowned the Serpent King on season five, started as a Riverdale High guidance counselor and then became a member a new Riverdale council.

Morgan’s real life pregnancy was also recorded into the show, and the actress claimed that it was the reason for the “Riverdale”The team was “super supportive of me and thought it was a really cool idea for my character — and unexpected.”

Morgan was the mother of River Kopech, Michael Kopech’s baby boy. According to Morgan, watching season five was even more special because of a real-life milestone.

“I get to know that River was in my belly during all those scenes,”She spoke. “And he gets to look back and watch that too, video footage of himself when he was in my stomach. It’s just really special that life got to imitate art and vice versa on ‘Riverdale’ for me.”

The “Shannara Chronicles”Alum stated that she is most proud of the work she did while pregnant.

“There were times where it was really hard to get out of bed, let alone going through hair and makeup and then working like 10 hours,”Morgan said this, pointing out the scene from season five in which her character danced at the Whyte Wyrm with a live serpent.





Vanessa Morgan in season five “Riverdale.”



Dean Buscher/The CW







Season six “Riverdale”On Tuesday, a five-episode series was launched in the “shadow town”Rivervale is also known.

Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, Showrunner, recently Morgan agreed that the increased episodes would have ramifications throughout the season.

“You’re going to see her evolve in a very protective, mother bear way, as well as adding supernatural elements,”The “Finding Carter”Star said. “You’re going to see a really strong maternal side of Toni.”

Morgan stated that Toni will continue her activism in her arc. It is likely that the season will show how Toni, Fangs and baby Anthony will raise him together.

“We’re going to see her really standing up, especially for being the queen of the serpents, running a gang, and in her household as well,”She laughed.

Morgan said Toni’s assertiveness was something she has applied to her life.

“I really love and admire how strong Toni is this season for that, really standing up for what she believes,”She spoke.





Vanessa Morgan in season 5, episode 17 “Riverdale.”



The CW







As Morgan continues filming “Riverdale,”The actress shared that she is grateful that her son can come to work with her. “be a present mother,”Make time for yourself.

“It’s so hard to balance it all and take care of yourself at the same time because River’s my main priority and I put him before myself, but I think it’s all about just doing the little things for you every single day,”The actress spoke up.

Morgan is promoting Oral-B’s partnership. She also stated that part of her daily routine includes her Oral B iO toothbrush. This toothbrush was the most awarded toothbrush in 2020.





Vanessa Morgan poses with an Oral B iO toothbrush.



Oral-B







“Having a nice smile is so important to me,”Morgan spoke of her partnership. “My teeth are so important to me. I take such good care of them. I’ve used Oral-B since I was young. So that’s why I wanted to partner with them.”