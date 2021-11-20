Jeremy Renner Protests that he told Marvel They Could Recast Hawkeye

Men’s Health interviewed Jeremy Renner about his preference for his daughter Ava over his career.

Marvel said that the star told them he could be recast if he couldn’t spend time with his child.

“It was pretty gnarly,”Renner is best known for his role in Clint Barton/Hawkeye.

Jeremy Renner stated that he told Marvel Studios that he could be recast if his schedule did not allow for enough time with his daughter.

The cover story of a new magazine. Men’s healthRenner claimed that his priorities were shifted after he and Sonni, an actress, had their daughter Ava in 2013.

This actor portrays Clint Barton/Hawkeye, a Marvel character. “Thor”was released in 2011 and told the publication that he had to put his foot down as he found himself flying back-and-forth, often only for a few hours with daughter.

“It taught me how to have the nuts to say, ‘Everyone, fuck off. It’s my time with my daughter,'” Renner said.

Alex Bhattacharji, the actor’s interviewer wrote in his cover article that “people close to Renner cautioned that Marvel might fire him.”

“I said, ‘Fine, recast me. I’m going to be here with my daughter.’ It was pretty gnarly,” Renner recalled.





Hailee Steinfeld, Jeremy Renner “Hawkeye.”



Disney Plus/Marvel







The Marvel Comics debut a decade ago has been the beginning of his Marvel career. “Hurt Locker”Star has been an integral part of the films.

He is one of the original six Avengers and has been in “The Avengers,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,”And “Avengers: Endgame.”Next, he will star with Hailee Steinfeld in the standalone series “Hawkeye,” which hits Disney+ on Wednesday.

According to the actor, his child is more important than his career so he will turn down any project that doesn’t allow him to see Ava every week.

“Acting and everything else goes out the window, until my daughter says, ‘I want to hang out with my friends, and I don’t want to be around you so much, Daddy,'” Renner said.