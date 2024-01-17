Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson: Five Years Together and Counting

Despite being a well-recognized celeb, Robert Pattinson has tried to keep many of his relationships private. His past partners, like Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs, shared some of the spotlight with him while they were together. But his relationship with Suki Waterhouse has been much more private. The duo has been together for five years now, and recently have revealed their engagement, so here’s a timeline of their love story.

July 2018: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson dating rumors start

Robert and Suki were spotted in London in July 2018, holding hands and kissing while seemingly on a date. This was the beginning of their relationship rumors, though Us Weekly later confirmed that the pair had been dating for “months.” According to a source for E! News, the couple was incredibly touchy and flirty throughout the night. “Along the way, they were very close and cuddled and kissed many times,” the source said. “Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it. They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki’s hair and gave her another loving kiss.”

April 2019: Robert talks publicly about his relationship with Suki in an interview

Robert’s interview with Central Recorderday Times was the first time he addressed his relationship with Suki, though he was hesitant to say much on it. “If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he told the outlet. “If you put up a wall it ends better. He continued, “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

January 2020: Suki and Rob spark engagement rumors for the first time

The pair were spotted at a dinner party in Paris, where Suki was wearing a ring on her left hand that many confused to be an engagement ring. The couple never addressed the rumor, but it was later confirmed that they were not engaged.

May 2020: Rob and Suki move in together while Rob is filming ‘The Batman’

Though production for The Batman halted in March 2020 due to the pandemic, Rob and Suki were reportedly living together at the time, as per his interview with GQ. This was a quiet time for the couple as everyone was stuck at home.

December 2022: Rob and Suki make their red carpet debut together

The couple were spotted various times throughout the rest of 2020 and 2021 — holding hands in public, celebrating each other’s birthdays, and the like — but it wasn’t until late 2022 that they actually made their red carpet debut as a couple. Robert and Suki attended the Dior fashion show in Egypt together, marking the first time in four years they appeared at an event together.

February 2023: Suki shares how happy she is in her relationship with Robert

Spilling to Central Recorderday Times, Suki tells the outlet how “shocked” she is at her continued happiness with Rob. The pair spent little time apart, never going more than two months without seeing each other, despite their busy schedules. “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she said. “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him.”

November 2023: Suki announces that she’s pregnant with her and Rob’s first child

While performing in Mexico City at the Corona Capital Festival, Suki revealed to the audience that she’s expecting! Speaking to People, a source said of Rob: “He’s so ready. His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky.”

December 2023: Suki and Rob are engaged

After sparking rumors yet again, the pair confirm that they are, indeed, engaged. According to People, a source confirmed that the diamond ring spotted on her finger is an engagement ring. “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” the source said. It’s too early to know when the wedding is, but it seems this pair may just get their happily ever after.