Rare Royal Power: King Charles Bestows Princess Kate with Unprecedented Authority

King Charles To Grant Princess Kate This Rare Royal Power

King Charles is reportedly set to bestow a special honor on the Princess of Wales that shows just how much confidence he has in his daughter-in-law. For Catherine, who remains unbeatable as one of the most popular royals alongside her husband Prince William, the honor is all so suiting.

Only the monarch has the power to grant royal warrants, but they can choose to share this power with other members of the Royal Family. As Prince of Wales, King Charles enjoyed the authority alongside his late father Prince Philip, when his mother Queen Elizabeth the II reigned. In his own tenure, though known to openly prefer a slimmed-down monarchy, Charles could end up giving the role to wife Queen Camilla, son Prince William and Princess Kate. At the moment though, he’s the only one who has the power to grant royal warrants. This means he gets to choose which companies can incorporate the Royal Arms into their branding.

Fitzwilliams said: “This would seem very practical because remember William, Kate and their family are the monarchy of the future. It would make total sense if he did decide that.” He continued: “It would be very important to her. It would be an important step, we know she has his confidence and this would be a very good way of showing it.” Since Kate is already an influential figure when it comes to the fashion and lifestyle industry, she’ll no doubt add immense value to the position.

Some existing warrant holders already think that having Kate officially endorse them will be a “huge boost to the British industry.” One said: “Interest would go through the roof, particularly in areas such as fashion and lifestyle.” King Charles is expected to review the Royal Warrants – which are held by more than 800 companies, including Burberry and Barbour – soon. Be sure to catch up on everything happening with The Royal Family right now. Come back here often for all The Royal Family spoilers, news, and updates.

