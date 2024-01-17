Uncovering the Mystery: Who is Ryan Thomas? Everything You Need to Know – The Sun

Catchy Title: Dancing on Ice Star Ryan Thomas: From Coronation Street to Reality TV

Who is Ryan Thomas?

Ryan Thomas is a well-known actor born on June 10, 1984, in Manchester. He gained fame for his role in Coronation Street and has two brothers, Adam and Scott, who are also involved in the entertainment industry. Following his father’s passing in 2020, Thomas stepped away from acting, looking for a new experience.

Exploring Ryan Thomas’ Love Life

Ryan Thomas met his former partner, reality TV star Lucy Mecklenburgh, during a survival series and proposed to her two years into their relationship. Together, they have three children – a daughter, a son, and a newborn girl named Lilah Rae.

Ryan Thomas’ Television Appearances

Ryan Thomas first appeared in Coronation Street and later joined the cast of Neighbours. In 2018, he emerged as the winner of Celebrity Big Brother and went on to participate in several other successful reality TV competitions, including The Games, and Celebrity MasterChef. Most recently, Ryan Thomas has appeared as a contestant on Dancing On Ice 2024, partnered with Amani Fancy.