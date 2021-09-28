Fremantle Ups Andrea Scrosati To Role Overseeing Continental Europe

Global TV major Fremantle has promoted Andrea Scrosati to the role of CEO Continental Europe, giving him additional responsibility for Fremantle’s businesses in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Nordics, and Poland.

Scrosati will still be responsible for overseeing Italy, France Spain Portugal, Israel, Portugal, Spain and Portugal as Group COO. Jennifer Mullin is his Group CEO.

In addition, his remit includes looking after Fremantle Global Drama, group M&A, strategy, marketing and communications, as well as the newly established Global Documentaries Unit.

Prior to joining Fremantle in September 2018, Scrosati was Executive VP of Programming for Sky Italia, where he oversaw all non-sport programming of the platform and the original production output including Gomorrah and The Young Pope.

Jennifer Mullin, Fremantle Group CEO, said: “We have an exciting and ambitious growth plan in place to capitalize on the enormous global appetite for great content – across all genres, platforms and regions. This is an extremely exciting time for all at Fremantle and the organizational changes outlined mean that we are well poised to respond to the many opportunities that await us . I would like to thank Andrea for taking on this wider role, he has been exceptional in helping us grow the business over the last three years and I am confident he will bring the same strategic vision, creativity and passion to his new role.”

Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle Group COO and CEO Continental Europe, said: “Firstly, I want to thank Jennifer for her continued support and true leadership. Thanks to her vision Fremantle is enjoying an unprecedented growth across all content genres and new business models. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues in The Netherlands, Belgium, The Nordics, Poland, and Germany along with the wider Fremantle team, as we look to continue to grow the business and shape an exciting next chapter for the company. The creativity, talent and innovation that runs through the entire Fremantle DNA is extraordinary and a unique engine for growth”.