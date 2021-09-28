Britain’s biggest family the Radfords give fans tour around their swanky new bakery after having to buy a whopping space

BRITAIN’S biggest family revealed their pie shop business has boomed so much during the pandemic that they’ve forked out for a huge new site.

Noel Radford, 50, from Lancashire, uploaded a tour on the family’s YouTube channel showing their whopping new space.

9 Noel Radford gave fans a tour around their new bakery Credit: YouTube

Britain’s biggest family, The Radfords, have been starring on Channel 5 show 22 Kids and Counting

9 Noel showed off the machines that help them make their pies Credit: YouTube

Speaking on the vlog, dad-of-22 Noel said: “We are finally in the new bakery, it’s been a long time coming.

“It’s taken us ever so long to get in here and up and running.

“The Radford Pie Company sign is up so thought I’d give you a little showaround and show you some of the machines here and what they do, and how we run our operation here.”

Noel was able to show where all deliveries are made and where they are delivered. He also showed where the pies have been individually wrapped for shipment.

The Radfords famously run their bakery to make ends meet and don’t rely on benefits – and the business is a family affair with numerous kids helping out.

Noel said: “This is where Luke works, he boxes all the orders up along here.”

The bakery also has two cold rooms which Noel showed were full of pies that had been made.

Meat and potatoes are cooked in a bratt pan, and Noel explained: “It can fit enough steak in there to make 240 pies. This takes around two hours to cook.

“That machine is on from when we come in the morning to pretty much an hour before we go home.”

Jack, his son, demonstrated how he used a machine to make pie crusts.

Noel explained: “You fill a trolley of empty pie shells, it takes about 15 minutes and it makes around 300 pies.

“Chloe will then fill the pies and I’m on the pastry roller, I’ll do all the lids once it’s got its filling in.”

Flavours range from chicken to veggie, costing £3.65 for small pies to £17.50 for a family-sized portion.

The pie shop is located close to the family’s home, and on the website, it says: “We have owned our own lovely bakery since 1999 which is how we manage to provide for (and feed) our huge and expanding family as well as for the local people of Heysham and Morecambe.”

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

The family have now expanded their business to cater for online orders made from around the UK.

Sue and Noel have Chris, 27-year-old, Sophie, 27, Jack, 26, Daniel, 22, Luke 20, Millie 20, Katie, 18, Josh, 14, Tillie and 11, Oscar, nine and eight respectively.

Alfie, the 17th child of the couple, was still born July 6, 2014.

The Radfords, who own a former care home of 10 beds, frequently post photos of their millionaire lifestyle.

This includes having an outdoor cinema, TV bed, new £6,500 fridge, and a £30,000 Range Rover car.

The family have recently opened their doors for Channel 5’s 22 Kids and Counting show, which documented their lives under one roof.

In the show, Sue revealed they have spent £1million raising their large brood and she has been pregnant for 16-and-a-half YEARS.

9 The business is a family affair with numerous kids, including 26-year-old Chloe, helping out. Credit: YouTube

9 The family have now expanded their business to cater for online orders made from around the UK Credit: YouTube

9 Flavours range from chicken to veggie, costing £3.65 for small pies to £17.50 for a family-sized portion Credit: YouTube

9 Noel showed where all of the deliveries come in and out – and also where the pies are individually wrapped ready to be posted Credit: YouTube

The Radfords, who live in a 10-bed former care home, often show off their millionaire lifestyle on Instagram

Noel previously showed off a pie he has to make for his family-of-24 in comparison to a normal family portion

We shared how mum-of-22 Sue Radford lives millionaire’s lifestyle with a £30k Range Rover, outdoor cinema & hot tub.

In other news, the Radfords revealed the chaos of going on a huge family walk during lockdown.

And Sue revealed the £30 grey paint she uses to achieve her Mrs Hinch style home.