Battlefield 2042 beta dates CONFIRMED ahead of tomorrow’s reveal

BATTLEFIELD 2042 is out in November after a delay, but it looks like next week’s beta could be announced tomorrow.

EA announced that Battlefield 2042 will be delayed from October 22 to November 19.

Couple of things; It says events from Oct 6th – 9th (doesn’t mean the Beta ends then). It’s from the Bilibili live stream page, and BF2042 was recently added to the general categories section. The information is accurate because BF2042 has an official Bilibili account. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 27, 2021

Of course, it was assumed that the beta was getting postponed too, although there was a moment when the original beta dates seemed like a slim possibility.

Twitter tipster Tom Henderson shared new Battlefield 2042 Beta dates earlier in the month.

Henderson is a solid tipper with a track record. However, his tip gained more weight due to a leak from Bilibili Chinese live streaming site.

“Bilibili has seemingly leaked the Battlefield 2042 Beta dates,” Henderson tweeted alongside a screenshot.

According to the website, the beta will be open from October 6 through 10.

Henderson’s information stated that Early Access would start on October 6, and the open beta would follow shortly on October 8.

Regarding Bilibili’s leaked dates, Henderson said that it “doesn’t mean the beta ends [on October 9].”

Since then, data miners have found the beta dates in EA’s Origin API and it looks like that will be the case.

Henderson shared a screenshot that confirms that Early Access will run from October 6-7. The open beta will take place on October 8-9.

Preload will be available from October 5th at 6 am UTC. This is October 4, 11 pm PST, and October 5, 2 am ET/7 am BST/8 am CEST.

Henderson added that Battlefield 2042 beta announcement with a trailer is set to drop on Wednesday, September 29.

Battlefield 2042 Exodus short film

Battlefield isn’t the only game with a beta this weekend; the Halo Infinite beta is taking place at the same time.

With this amazing deal, FIFA 22 fans can get it at the lowest price.

iOS Fortnite gamers are now facing a five-year ban in Apple’s App Store.

