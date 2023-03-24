Freddie Flintoff confessed to hiding Top Gear stunts in front of concerned relatives before the horror series was canceled

FREDDIE FRANKOFF confirmed that Flintoff kept Top Gear’s dangerous acts from his family.

Star of the BBC’s horror show, the star made this admission over a year ago in an interview.

3 Freddie confessed to his family that he had hidden his risky actions from them Credit to BBC

3 In a terrifying crash, the BBC Star was injured Credit: Getty

3 It was the last of the series to be canceled. Credit to BBC

The 45-year old confessed to his mother that he had kept his tricks a secret until they were broadcast on television.

Freddie coyly admitted: “I don’t tell my mum, I don’t tell ‘em what I do…”

He went onto add: “Sometimes you don’t want to tell the family, you don’t want them going about their day thinking: ‘Oh, is he alright?’”

Freddie confessed to sharing the secrets with Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness from Top Gear.

Paddy confirmed that Christine, his ex-wife, was often concerned about the risk aspect of her role. He also said in chat that he only knew this because he had to.

He added: “In ours, they see it when it’s on the telly. When you’re doing something like the wall of death, I think if you tell someone that, they’ll put something into your head about how dangerous it and then you’re thinking about it…”

As co-star Chris said: “What we’re saying is, we’re glad they don’t see it.”

After it was revealed that the Beeb officially axed the series, which left Freddie badly hurt, the shocking revelation is quite unexpected.

The star was injured in December at the long-running car show’s test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

Flintoff and a crew member were badly injured as the Morgan Super 3 – which has a top speed of 130mph – flipped in December.

The Ashes hero, 45, suffered serious facial injuries and broken ribs.

Following an investigation, the BBC has apologised to him and said the present series of Top Gear would not continue.

One spokesperson stated that it was inappropriate for series 34 to be resumed due to the current circumstances.

“We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.

“This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support. Finally there will be a health and safety review of the show, in line with our procedures.”

After receiving medical attention, the former England cricketer was taken to hospital.

The BBC released a statement saying: “We have sincerely apologized to Freddie, and will continue supporting him in his recovery.”

Central Recorder discovered this month, that his vehicle was not equipped with air bags.

Freddie, who has suspended all work as he recovers, was driving an open-topped three-wheel classic-look sports car.