Disney World Union Contract Increases Minimum Wage To $18

A tentative agreement was reached between the unions representing Walt Disney World’s service workers and the company to raise the minimum wage by $18 per year.

Disney workers, called “cast members” by the House of Mouse, must still vote to ratify the deal. Six unions representing them form the Service Trades Council Union coalition. A vote is planned for Wednesday.

The unions overwhemingly rejected an earlier pact reached last month because it didn’t go far enough to address the rising cost of living in Florida, with 96% of members voting against that deal.

This new agreement, which will cover around 45,000 theme park service workers, requires that all cast members (new and old) earn at least $17 when it is ratified. Retroactive pay will be given to current workers that was due October after their previous contract ended.

All current cast members will earn at least $18 per hour by the end of next year, Disney stated. Entry-level wages would also reach this level by the end, Disney added. The five-year agreement includes additional increases each year.

Workers could see their hourly wages rise between $5.50 and $8.60 by the end of the five-year contract if it’s approved, union leaders told The Associated Press.

“The company finally heard voices of the cast members,” Matt Hollis, the president of the Service Trades Council Union, the collection of unions that are negotiating with Disney management, CNN Business. “I can’t help but believe the overwhelming result of the previous vote played a role in reaching this agreement. I think an overwhelming majority of cast members will see this as a win.”

The deal was also positive portrayed by Disney.

“Our cast members are central to Walt Disney World’s enduring magic, which is why we are pleased to have reached this tentative agreement,” Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort, said in a statement, pointing to Disney’s “industry-leading employment package,” which includes perks like tuition payments for higher education for hourly employees.

“With the support of the unions, we anticipate cast members will approve this new agreement.,” Vahle said.

The deal is seen as one that could set a floor for starting pay throughout central Florida’s tourism industry. That includes other parks owned by major entertainment conglomerates, including Universal Orlando, which is owned by under Comcast’s NBCUniversal.

Among those responding to news of the deal online was Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Roy O. Disney and grandniece of Walt, who has repeatedly criticized the family company for its astronomical executive pay and the relative poverty of Disney cast members, including in her 2022 documentary, “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales.”

“I think I can be forgiven for a little victory dance,” she Tweeted by Twitter Friday morning. “It’s not enough, the struggle continues and of course, this is the work of unions and workers who have chosen to stand strong, so if I get any credit it is tiny. But still, c’mon…. HOORAY!!!!”