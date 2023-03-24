Who Is Kwame From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4? He’s a Romantic

Netflix

Warning: Spoiler Alert! This article includes spoilers from Season 4, Episodes 1- 5. The Blindness of Love The wait is over — the first five episodes of Love is blind The fourth season is finally out! Netflix’s newest installment of the beloved reality dating series brings the drama per usual and produced several stable (and not so stable) engagements.

Of those successfully asking for another’s hand in marriage is Kwame Appiah, although his situation is anything but ideal. So, who is the contestant who serenades his future fiancé? Read on for the scoop about the reality contestant’s engagement, background, career, and more!

Who is Kwame from ‘Love Is Blind’?

Kwame Appiah, a 33 year-old woman Love is blind He is a Season 4 contestant, originally from Ghana. However, he lives and works in Portland. His interests and talents range from photography to business development, to soccer to photography. An impressive M.B.A. and professional soccer experience. photography portfolioThis reality star has been a big hit on the latest installment of Love is blind.

Where did Kwame from ‘Love Is Blind’ go to school?

Kwame received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Goldey-Beacom College, Wilmington, Delaware in 2015. Kwame earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and participated in numerous clubs and activities. The university was his home for seven years. Love is blind Star was a resident assistant as well as Book Club member. Star was also an NCAA student athlete, moving forward. his school’s men’s soccer team.

He graduated with his B.B.A. He received his B.B.A. from Goldey-Beacom and then went on to receive his M.B.A. from that university in management and business administration. Kwame completed his master’s degree in 2017.

Kwame has extensive professional soccer experience.

Kwame is a very successful author. Diverse career paths. From playing professional soccer for the Philadelphia Fury and the Delaware Stars to coaching women’s varsity soccer, much of Kwame’s career centered heavily on the sport he’s most passionate about. He was also an Olympic development coach in the U.S. The Delaware Youth Soccer Association from 2017 to 2018

Apart from the athletics, there are other activities. Love is blind contestant’s business career is booming. Kwame was a sales representative and then he became a manager in business development for ZoomInfo. In 2022, he was the Head of Business Development at Builder.io. He is currently the Head of Community Development at Common Room.

Kwame gets engaged on ‘Love Is Blind.’

Micah Lussier rejected Micah Lussier’s pods rejection during Season 4. Love is blindKwame now focuses on Chelsea Griffin. While the reality star is still reeling from Micah’s rejection — he planned to ask for her hand in marriage! — he ultimately proposes to Chelsea, and the couple become engaged.