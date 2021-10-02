Frank Whaley Joins Season 2 Of Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE Frank Whaley has joined the season two cast of Starz’s flagship drama series Power Book II: GhostYou will be required to perform a regular role.

The first seasonPower Book II: Ghostshortly after the earth-shattering events PowerTariq St. Patrick was faced with a new world order, his father being killed and his mother Tasha facing criminal charges for the death of her son. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that’s been at it far longer than him.

Whaley will portray Lucas.

Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis and Curtis executive produce the first spinoff series of the expanded Power Universe franchise. “50 Cent”Jackson is joined by Mark Canton. Kemp is also the series creator and showrunner. Lionsgate TV is Lionsgate TV’s studio.

Whaley is well-known for his contributions to features such as Pulp Fiction, Field of Dreams. Swimming With Sharks. The Doors. Broken Arrow. And The Fourth of July was the day I was born. Among others. Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez starred with him in the latest crime drama. Hustlers. His television credits include recurring roles in Marvel’s Luke Cage, Ray Donovan, Bull, The Dome. Most recently, he starred opposite Peter Sarsgaard on CBS All Access’ procedural dramaInterrogationA3 Artists Agency and Karen Forman Management represent Whaley.