Are You Drew Barrymore Winona Ryder stuck in a decades-long quarrel? According to one outlet, Barrymore and Ryder have bad blood after the Stranger Things star had a fling with Barrymore’s ex-husband, Tom Green. Gossip CopTo verify the rumor, we conducted an in-depth investigation.

Drew Barrymore And Winona Ryder Can’t Stand Each Other?

According to A New Idea, Drew Barrymore and Winona Ryder have been at each other’s throats since rising to fame in the ’90s. The outlet claims that Ryder and Barrymore were often competing for the same roles. “it girls of the ’90s.”They were constantly in competition for acting gigs because of this. “never really”An insider suggests becoming friends.

Ryder only made matters worse for the already tension-filled relationship. “got cozy” with Barrymore’s ex-husband Green. Barrymore and Green were married less than one year. However, the actress was still “unhappy”He moved on with her arch-rival seven year after the divorce. “Drew’s still possessive about Tom, or at least about their brief time together,”The source confirms. It appears this strife isn’t ending anytime soon, as the insider leaks Barrymore refuses to have Ryder as a guest on her new talk show. “Drew could never pretend to like her,”The tipster said.

Are Winona Ryder and Drew Barrymore in a sex fight?

So are you! A New Idea‘s claims correct when it says Ryder and Barrymore have been trapped in a feud since the ’90s? No. First off, there’s no confirmation of a fling between Ryder and Green — at best, all we could find was that they seemed to have dinner at the same place at one point a few decades ago. There’s also There is no history of possessive or bad blood. between Barrymore and Green. The magazine pulled this story from thin air. Gossip CopConsiders it to be utterly false.

Drew Barrymore’s Past Problems

Another reason Gossip CopRefuses to give Ryder-Barrymore feudal narrative credit for its basis A New Idea‘s unreliable history. In 2020, the tabloid claimed Barrymore had been feuding with Ellen DeGeneres for years. Apparently, when Barrymore and DeGeneres worked on the show First Dates, they “feuded over the creative direction of the show.” An insider revealed that DeGeneres even called Barrymore “fat” when she was pregnant. The narrative was false, as Barrymore appeared on DeGeneres’Show multiple times and at least two They are actually friends.

A New Idea also incorrectly reported that Barrymore and Tom Cruise were “set to become Hollywood’s newest golden couple”After they made their public debut. According to an insider, Cruise and Barrymore were attracted to each other. “a lot of people think they’re a great match.”The story was merely gossip and had no basis in fact.