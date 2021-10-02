What Did Colin Jost’s Mother Think About His Unique Baby Name?

During an appearance “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” comedian Colin Jost opened up about what his family — specifically, his mother — really thought upon hearing what he and wife Scarlet Johansson were naming their son. “Cosmo is a great name. I was very happy to hear it. I think it fits very well with you and Scarlett,”Seth Meyers opened the conversation. “It is a unique name.”

Josts mother disagreed. “I don’t know if she thought it was kind of, like, a hippie thing … She would call us and say, you know, after three or four days, she’d be like, ‘Cosmo… And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital,'”Jost spoke via the internet about his mom Kerry Kelly. Daily Mail. “She was like, ‘Okay, interesting. Because I was reading that there’s also a name Cosimo with an ‘I’, so that could also be an option. Maybe Cosimo, that’s his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo.'”

The “Saturday Night Live”Star continued to add that his mom had accepted her grandson’s name. It’s still a great story that Cosmo will be able to relate.