Frank Ocean Withdraws From Coachella Weekend Two After Divisive Performace

Frank Ocean pulled out of Coachella’s second weekend after his performance on the first weekend left fans disappointed.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” a statement from Ocean’s team read. “On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Plans involving an ice rink and dozens of skaters for Ocean's set Sunday, April 16 were scrapped hours before the performance began.

Tom Delonge of Blink-182 posted on Instagram that they will be filling the headliner spot on Sunday April 23, however, the post was removed. Rock band Blink-182 were the surprise acts at first weekend of festival.

Attendees of Frank’s only set reported that he showed up an hour late, he couldn’t be seen by a lot of audience members and he didn’t perform some of his most popular songs.

"It was chaotic," the "Ivy" singer said. "There is some beauty in chaos. It isn't what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I'll see you soon."

Weekend 2 of the music festival marked the “Novocaine” singer’s first performance in six years — his last being in 2017 at FYF Festival. His last album, “Blonde” was released in 2016.

