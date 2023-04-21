Frank Ocean Withdraws From Coachella Weekend Two After Divisive Performace

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsUSAViral

Frank Ocean pulled out of Coachella’s second weekend after his performance on the first weekend left fans disappointed.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” a statement from Ocean’s team read. “On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

You can also find out more about Plans The involving an ice rink and dozens of skaters for Ocean’s set Sunday, April 16 were scrapped hours before the performance began.

How to Watch the Coachella 2023 Livestream

Tom Delonge of Blink-182 posted on Instagram that they will be filling the headliner spot on Sunday April 23, however, the post was removed. Rock band Blink-182 were the surprise acts at first weekend of festival.

Attendees of Frank’s only set reported that he showed up an hour late, he couldn’t be seen by a lot of audience members and he didn’t perform some of his most popular songs.

“It was chaotic,” the “Ivy” singer Media – What you need to know. “There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Weekend 2 of the music festival marked the “Novocaine” singer’s first performance in six years — his last being in 2017 at FYF Festival. His last album, “Blonde” was released in 2016.

TMZ has been the first news outlet to report on these events. Reportage Ocean’s exit from Weekend 2.

Latest News

Previous article
Noel Gallagher’s new single status is the subject of a very saucy joke regarding what kind of woman he would like to meet while on tour
Next article
A new malaria vaccine may help save the lives of children

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact