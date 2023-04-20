Noel Gallagher’s new single status is the subject of a very saucy joke regarding what kind of woman he would like to meet while on tour

IT hasn’t been an easy few months for Noel Gallagher after he confirmed his split from his wife Sara MacDonald in January after 22 years together.

The High Flying Birds’ frontman is smiling again and back to his best comedic self.

7 Noel Gallagher asked Zoe Ball about a perky grandmother. I’m hoping to meet a few of those on tour if I am being honest’ Credit: Getty

Zoe Ball gave Noel a Perky Nana as a gift for announcing the single Council Skies, yesterday. It was his favourite Australian sweet.

However, the Breakfast host admitted she had been confused by the banana-flavoured chew bar’s name, which is pronounced like the fruit.

Laughing, Zoe told Noel: “I thought this was called a perky nanna.”

Deadpan, Noel replied: “A perky nanna? I’m hoping to meet a few of those on tour if I am being honest.”

Noel revealed to the world for the very first time why he decided to learn how drive.

The former Oasis singer said he’d quit his lessons after being humiliated during the height of the band’s fame.

Noel explained: “I had one driving lesson in the Nineties. I was driving around an estate in Slough and the woman said, ‘Indicate and pull over here’.

“She drove me to her house. It was back in the days before smartphones, and her mum took a snappy Snaps picture of me on the street. Then a local comprehensive bell went – and they all came out.

“And I am sat in a red Nissan Micra with a great big triangle on the top with an L as all these kids came out.

“This was at the height of Oasis mania. I said, ‘Never am I again getting in a car’. It didn’t stop me buying a few cars. I never fancied it, I’ve got a chauffeur, big Al.”

Noel releases his latest album, Council Skies (also called Council Skies), on June 2.

It turns out that he sent High Flying Birds, his latest album with his friends and loved ones to hear their opinions.

Peggy, Peggy! Peggy is his mother and she has approved this.

Noel laughed: “People are saying it’s my best record. It’s my mum. Can we put that on the ad?”

In order to get ready for his UK concerts this summer, rocker Will be returning to gym.

He said he could not work out on his road trip to promote the release of his record, because he works out only at home.

Spandex shorts

Noel explained: “I would rather spend a small fortune to put a gym in my house than go through the embarrassment of being in a public gym.

“Frankly, if I get photographed coming out of a gym in gym gear, it’s over.

“Nobody needs to see it, nobody will see it.”

He added: “I do go to the gym regularly. If you want to look like a rock star, it’s important that you keep working out as you grow older.

“It’s amazing how addictive that kind of thing becomes. It was only when I turned 40 that I started going to the gym.

“I find if I put the gear on, I am going. It’s harder to do the hour-and-ahalf than it is for me.

“As long as I can put the little socks on and the trainers and the ill-fitting top and the questionable shorts with the spandex to protect your hamstrings, if I can do that, I’m going to the gym.”

Noel I want to learn from you.

Sam’s is an absolute gem

GEMMA COLLINS has become the unlikely social climber, after becoming friends with singer Sam Smith.

She posed for this snap beside Sam backstage at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday after the singer’s show.

7 Sam Smith and Gemma Collins backstage at London’s O2 Arena

Stavros, a DJ and Fat Tony as his partner joined the group.

Gemma also shared a video on Instagram with the caption: “Sam Smith is a creative genius, a world class talent.”

In the clip, she can be seen telling Sam: “We get it – I get it. Keep being fabulous. You’re major.”

I’m sure Sam appreciated the pep talk.

Ri-Ri mini Mi-Mi

Rihanna’s son is dressed in designer clothing.

The singer, who is expecting her second child with rapper partner A$AP Rocky, dressed her son – whose name she has not revealed – in this green Fendi jacket for a meal in Paris with her brother Rorrey.

7 Rihanna dressed up her baby son in a green Fendi jacket at Paris Splash

She wore Gucci jeans and a miniskirt.

Rihanna was a happy Rihanna when she walked around the French capital and exposed her bump.

Even if temperatures dropped to just five degrees, it’s unlikely that most women in this outfit would smile.

Rita ran to Glasto for Slim

RITA ORA chased Fatboy Slim in the dark of night to get him to play Praise You.

The new song Praising You is a reinterpretation of the dance hit from 1998. She admits that the project has taken a very long time to complete, and she tracked him down last June at he event.

7 Rita Ora chased Fatboy Slim in the dark of night to get him to play Praise You for her at Glastonbury. Mega Agency

Rita explained: “Honestly, I had to chase him down 3am at Glastonbury.

“I was there at his set. “I was there, waiting. I am also a huge fan. It’s not a good idea to have a business meeting at 3am.

“It’s a rave classic. This is a cultural, incredible moment, especially in the ’90s. Fatboy Slim’s Praise You was a moment.”

She has made a video directed by her husband Taika Waititi but he wasn’t her first choice.

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “I tried to call Spike Jones. He wasn’t available to be in the video. Taika makes a nice second. I mean, I’ll take Taika.

“It’s so cool to be able to collaborate with the ones that you actually respect. I really love Taika’s brain. Do you know what I’m talking about? That’s what I really fell in love with.”

Nochella for Frank Ocean

COACHELLA – which is the US answer to Glastonbury – has been thrown into chaos for this weekend after headliner Frank Ocean pulled out.

Frank was given poor reviews by the audience for his Sunday show, which is part of a three-day California music festival.

After revealing that he was injured on location before the performance, he cancelled his show at the weekend.

Blink-182 will be taking his place, as doctors have told him that he shouldn’t perform any more.

Frank said: “It was chaotic. It is possible to find beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Nicki, it’s nice to see you.

Kim Petras, a German singer and NICKI MINAJ, wore a black PVC ensemble to help promote the release of their latest collaboration Alone.

A music insider said: “Kim has been a Nicki fan since day one so this is an absolute dream come true for her.

7 Nicki Minaj wore this black PVC ensemble to promote her collaboration with Kim Petras, Alone Credit: Handout

“She had already written and recorded the track as a solo and was quietly crossing her fingers that Nicki would say yes.”

Ed Sheeran and Rudimental both have Boat and Dancing Is Healing.

Birdy is also back with song Heartbreaker, ahead of a sold-out show at London’s Hammersmith Apollo on Sunday.

Sophie had Euro Bex-it

EUROVISION fan Sophie Ellis-Bextor has revealed how she once almost became our entry – but she said no because it felt like a “gamble” with her career.

The Murder On The Dancefloor songwriter revealed she held secret discussions about participating in the Noughties, after a string big hits.

7 Sophie Ellis Bextor shares how almost she became the winner of our competition Credit: PA

In an exclusive chat, she explained: “It was at least 15 years ago. I think it was around the release of my third or forth album.

“I think it’s perfect for people at a certain point in their career.

“But for me, the time when we were having conversations about it, I just think it would have been not the right thing.

“It’s a gamble, it’s a competition. I don’t think I was at a place where I wanted to take that kind of risk.

“There was no serendipity with it.” But she added: “If I had the opportunity to write a song for it, that would be really fun.”

Booking.com and Sophie have partnered up for a campaign that offers fans the opportunity to view the Eurovision final in an apartment located in Liverpool called The Ultimate Home of Eurovision.

Book the Apartment on Travel Website starting April 28.

Sophie will be paying particularly close attention to UK entry Mae Muller on the night as she is the niece of Sophie’s long-time friend and video producer, Sophie Muller.

She added: “I’ve actually known Mae Muller since she was six.

“Mae’s just a really great pop star and she’s loved it since she was small.”

Ava Max @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

Ava Max’s debut headline tour is long overdue, and after two albums she already has a lot of songs to add to the show.

The show features a variety of dance tunes, including infectious choruses.

7 Ava Max performed at thee Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London Credit: Getty

The speakers were blaring out inspirational monologues.

But while it had all the ingredients of a perfect pop paradise, Ava didn’t look as into it as the crowd.

Sleepwalker was a killer track, with a high octane beat about how irresistible you are. Before performing, she declared it her favourite and told the crowd that this is what she loves to do.

But during slower moments, such as Dancing’s Done, she took the lyrics a little too literally and lay on the floor.

Ava seemed to be putting on a show that was not her best, even when she had four dancers performing full choreography in the background.

She is a young artist who has yet to find her way on the stage.

It’s important that she also enjoys the experience.