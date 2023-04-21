A new malaria vaccine may help save the lives of children

New malaria vaccines for children have shown promising results. This gives hope to all those who are under 5 years old, and account for nearly half of the deaths caused by the disease.

Scientists are working on vaccines to combat the disease that kills 600,000 every year.

Ghana in West Africa became the very first country to accept this vaccine developed by Oxford University. The vaccine will be administered to all children aged between five months and three years.

Six African countries have given the R21 vaccination to over 4,000 babies. The Oxford researchers reported that the stage two and third trials were effective at 75%.

The trial began in 2019.

The trials were conducted in Africa because the majority of deaths from malaria on the continent occur among children aged under five.

According to the most recent data from the World Health Organization, 247 million people contracted the devastating disease in 2021, resulting in 619,000 deaths.